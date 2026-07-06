Three Reasons Why Declan Doyle Is the Most Popular Person in the Ravens Organization Right Now

Nothing seems to be stirring more excitement for the upcoming Baltimore Ravens’ 2026 regular season, than seeing what the offense will look like under new offensive leadership.

A 30-year old Declan Doyle is taking the offensive reins, which means he’ll actually be younger than a few of the men he will be coaching up.

With the Ravens coming off a sluggish offensive season in 2025 that saw them finish 28th in passing yards (3,278), tied-21th in passing touchdowns (23), 30th in receiving first downs (141), 12th in total touchdowns (48), 16th in total yards per game (332.2) and 11th in total points per game (24.9), expectations are high that this team can recapture its score-at-will form of the 2019 or 2024 campaigns.

Here are three reasons why so many believe Doyle is the perfect man to help the Ravens get back to where they were offensively, albeit through a different formula:

A breath of fresh air

The Ravens are breaking away from tradition with Doyle, who’s 12 years younger than the previous youngest offensive coordinator ever for the franchise, Matt Cavanaugh in 1999.

Even for a club known as very forward-thinking and an innovator when it comes to analytics, their past offensive coordinators have mostly been older coaches well into their 50s.

Doyle’s youth per se doesn’t guarantee a thing on the field, but it does point towards a different way of conducting business, especially when it comes to communicating with players.

Most importantly, it could also signal towards a fresh new batch of ideas on how to get the most out of the most dynamic quarterback the league has ever seen, things that may not have occurred under previous regimes. This isn’t a knock on the past, but an eye towards the future on how to take the next step off what Greg Roman’s and Todd Monken’s offenses did so well in the recent past.

Doyle is a branch off a Sean Payton coaching tree that already saw current Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson -- working alongside Doyle -- push Caleb Williams towards a huge leap in quarterback play last year. The raw material Doyle has to work with in Baltimore already seems so much better.

Accountability extends to the quarterback

Lamar Jackson has already felt the difference. According to a story published by the Ravens’ website, he’s now facing the type of scrutiny from which he was given a pass in the recent pass.

"He cursed me out yesterday," said Jackson, describing a play gone wrong during minicamp. "I was supposed to run a naked play, like a boot-action, and I tossed the ball instead. He [Doyle] was like, 'Lamar, what the F--- are you doing?' I was like, 'Damn, that's on me.'

"I laughed. I wasn't used to that."

Even an exchange so seemingly innocuous from the summer can foretell bigger changes on an organizational level. Working under a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter, Doyle now has a magnitude of control over the offense he’s never had in the past.

Doyle understands Jackson is a unicorn within the league, and there’s no guarantee he will get to work with another one down the road if he messes it up in Baltimore. He needs to ensure he’s on the same page with the most important player on the team at all times, whatever it takes.

This also means forcing Jackson into being on the same frequency as him, instead of always accommodating the two-time league MVP.

He already commands great respect

Even at his young age, Doyle has already left an impression in Owings Mills.

Anthony Weaver, who returns to the team in a defensive coordinator role after a brief stint in Miami, has expressed awe of his offensive counterpart.

“He is like a human computer, right? He’s got like this rolodex of plays in his head, almost like he has photographic memory. So I look forward to all the things we’re gonna do with our offense.”

Meanwhile, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flower has also been pleasantly surprised by what he’s seen from Doyle so far, even using the G-word for his new coach.

“He’s got stuff that I’ve never seen, like plays and routes. He’s a genius, though. He wants the offense to be the best offense in the league, and that’s how he coaches it.”

Doyle has cut his teeth primarily assisting with gameplans and offense play scripting. Baltimore will be his first chance to do the actual playcalling, in addition to all the other responsibilities he’ll have to deal with as coordinator.

Yet, from what has been seen and heard from the Under Armour Performance Center, Doyle is uniquely prepared to rise up to the challenge, based on his past experience and how fast he’s risen up the ranks in the NFL.