13 East-West Shrine Bowl Standouts Who Fit Ravens

The senior all-star games are the last live audition in full pads that NFL prospects get to impress coaches, scouts and executives from around the league, and the East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the premier events on the circuit.

Historically, the Baltimore Ravens prefer players with more college experience and select prospects from the all-star talent pool more than most teams. Last year, they drafted or signed four players from the West team roster alone, two of whom won starting jobs as rookies.

The 101st edition of the game was won by the West squad, 21-17, over the East at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the home facility of the Dallas Cowboys. There were over a dozen prospects whose standout performances showed that they'd make great additions for the Ravens, who are projected to have 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

DT James Thompson Jr., Illinois

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East offensive lineman Pete Nygra (50) blocks West defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (90) during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After impressing during the week of practice leading up to the game with his explosive get-off and violent hands, Thompson didn't waste any time making his presence felt by recording the first sack of the game on a play where he came unblocked into the backfield and logged a tackle for loss on the first drive for the West defense. He left the game with an apparent head injury in the early third quarter as a precaution, but showed more than enough to improve his stock.

James Thompson Jr making his presence felt at the Shrine Bowl. pic.twitter.com/W2OgYpJ8QR — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 28, 2026

TE Bauer Sharp, LSU

The former Tiger was voted to the West team's All-Practice team during the week and showed that he is a well-rounded tight end under the bright lights during the game. He picked up a first down on screen on his first catch, made multiple nice run blocks on run, including one in the red zone that nearly resulted in a touchdown at the goal line and he moved the chains on his second reception after taking a big hit on third-and-short off a play-action rollout.

#LSU TE Bauer Sharp does a good job blocking on the back side of this run pic.twitter.com/iVgmG9GhKF — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 28, 2026

EDGE Wesley Williams, Duke

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West running back CJ Donaldson (22) is tackled by East edge rusher Wesley Williams (97) and East safety Myles Rowser (24) during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The former Blue Devil was a menace defending the run and pass, with his first notable play being a tackle for a loss of five yards on the first drive of the game for the East team defense. He missed his first opportunity to notch a sack two plays later by trying to tackle the quarterback too high, but redeemed himself in the second half with a big hit for a strip sack that resulted in a fumble that his former college teammate, defensive tackle Aaron Hall, fell on in the end zone for a touchdown.

DB Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech:

The former Red Raider followed up a string week of practice in which he was voted to the East All-Practice team by making a pair of impressive plays in coverage in the end zone to prevent completions for touchdowns during the same goal-line sequence. On first-and-goal, he blanketed the wide receiver on an out-breaking route and drove on the ball as it arrived for a pass breakup. Two plays later, he nearly recorded an interception on a pass he undercut in the back of the end zone, which forced the West team to settle for a short field goal.

WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Late in the first quarter, the former Bearcat recorded back-to-back contested catches for first downs of 10 and 20-plus yards on the second offensive drive for the West team offense to get into the other side of the field. The first was on an out-breaking route toward the sideline, and the second was a dagger route over the middle of the field. Even if the Ravens re-sign five-time Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, they need more pass catchers who are capable of making crucial catches even when defenders are draped all over them in coverage.

WR C.J. Williams, Stanford

After being a late addition to the bowl game roster on Sunday, having not even taken part in any padded practices, the former Cardinal made some impressive catches. He has two tough snags over the middle, in which he took a big hit on one and fought through contact to nearly score a touchdown in the red zone, had it not been for an ankle tackle. One of his best catches shouldn't have counted because he didn't get both feet in bounds but he showed strong hands and great body control and spatial awareness in the attempt, trying to get both feet in bounds.

QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) drops back to pass against the East during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Re-signing Pro Bowl veteran reserve Tyler Huntley should be one of the Ravens' top priorities in free agency. However, in the event that they get outbid for his services, the former Hawkeye showed that he is worth a Day 3 pick with his performance in this game. Gronowski went 7-for-10 passing for 86 yards and was dynamic with his legs, picking up first downs, avoiding sacks, and extending plays. He led a 12-play 80-yard scoring drive in the first half and threw a vicious block of two defenders to seal the edge on a touchdown run to cap it off. He rushed for 28 yards on three attempts and was rightfully named Offensive MVP of the game.

Mark Gronowski



FOOTBALL PLAYER pic.twitter.com/vEJ74Ly17r — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 28, 2026

EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East edge rusher Mason Reiger (22) sacks West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No player boosted on either team or side of the ball did more to boost their draft stock than the former Badger, who had a monster game rushing the passer. His relentless motor was on full display as he earned Defensive MVP honors after recording a game-high three sacks. His first came on a T-E stunt and resulted in a drive-ending stop on third down late in the second quarter, where he started on the right edge and cut across to knife into the backfield up the middle. After an inside linebacker dropped a tipped interception opportunity, Reiger stripped-sacked former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King on third down on the West team's first offensive drive of the second half by dipping around the edge and slapping the ball out. His third sack came on a player where he was unblocked off the left edge, but didn’t bite on the play fake and buried the quarterback eight yards behind the line of scrimmage.

#Wisconsin EDGE Mason Reiger turning the corner here; great job attacking the throwing arm and getting the ball out



Wesley Williams excelling as the picker on the opposite side this time to free up Bryan Thomas JR - selfless work pic.twitter.com/dp12FRRTXT — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 28, 2026

LB Shad Banks, UTSA

While it's not uncommon to see former high school wide receivers transition to defensive back in college, it's rare to see them go on to play off-ball linebacker at the next level, given the extremely physical nature of the position. The former Roadrunner proved to be one of the exceptions during his time with two different programs and showed his prowess both as a stout run defender and in coverage in this game. The broadcasters for the game nicknamed him 'Big-hit Banks' because he was delivering crushing blows all night. He made some nice run fits and stops for minimal gains in the first quarter and had a nice pass breakup in the end zone late in the second quarter. Banks dipped under a guard and blew up a running back to limit him to a gain of just two yards late in the third quarter. He got under another blocker to make a stop for no gain in the fourth quarter, and on the next play, he blew up a tight end at the legs, allowing no additional yards after a five-yard gain.

#UTSA LB Shad Banks (who didn't suit up for practice until Sunday as an injury replacement) with the stop here pic.twitter.com/DzUukgFc62 — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 28, 2026

K Trey Smack, Florida

While the Ravens' top brass expressed their confidence in 2025 sixth-rounder Tyler Loop to continue being the starting kicker moving forward, they should bring in some legit competition for him after a rookie season that saw him struggle in key moments and areas. One prospect that showed that he's worthy of consideration is the former Gator who went 2-of-2 on field goals in the first half for the West team, including a career-long 57-yard field goal. Smack drilled a 40-yarder in the late third quarter and made a touchdown-saving tackle on the ensuing kickoff. Over his last two years in college, he converted on 80% of his field goal attempts from 50-plus yards. As a rookie, Loop struggled from long distance, only making one of his four attempts from 50-plus.

Florida’s Trey Smack just nailed a 57-yard field goal in the East-West Shrine Bowl.



Smack was 80% from 50+ for the Gators the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/XdxOCBKqjf — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2026

EDGE Michael Heldman, Central Michigan

The former Chippewa executed a well-timed spin move to gain inside leverage and cross the face of the left tackle to get a sack and force a third and 15 on the East team’s first offensive drive of the second half. He did a great job of not getting too far upfield and was able to peel off in time to bring the quarterback down before the ball could get out or an opportunity to scramble could manifest.

Nice job from #FireUpChips EDGE Michael Heldman here



You're not sacking anyone when you're behind the QB; he reaches the QB's depth and then spins back in to get home pic.twitter.com/alPUL7xzgh — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 28, 2026

OL Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA

The former Bruin was tabbed as a player to watch heading into the game, as he was a mauler throughout the week of practice and carried it over to the game with several impressive blocks, especially on pulls. He was really dominant on the West team offense’s final drive of the game, in which they scored a go-ahead touchdown and drained the clock in a perfect four-minute drill where they primarily kept the ball on the ground. His positional versatility to play multiple positions, paired with a glaring need at both guard spots, makes him an ideal prospect for the Ravens.

Garrett DiGiorgio played T / G / C this week at the Shrine Bowl - I thought his best reps came at guard



Good one here of the former #UCLA Bruin as a puller pic.twitter.com/sXi15i6JAU — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 28, 2026

WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West wide receiver Eric Rivers (13) runs with the ball during the second half against the East at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite not being the biggest target, the former Yellowjacket was the most productive and reliable pass catcher on either team of the night. He made several catches for first downs and 10-plus yard gains by running crisp routes, getting consistent separation at the top of his routes, and exploding upfield for yards after the catch. He also flashed as a returner and could offer some value on special teams. After 2025 sixth-rounder LaJohntay Wester didn't consistently show the same juice in the return game during the regular season that he flashed in the preseason, the Ravens might look to bring in some competition for him as well.

