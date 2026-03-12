Ravens Quiet Re-Sign Could Pay Dividends

While the entire NFL world had its eyes set on the Maxx Crosby news that completely flipped the Baltimore Ravens' world, they were making some moves in the background to help themselves out for 2026.

Ravens fans are feeling it emotionally after the Las Vegas Raiders announced that Baltimore had backed out of the Crosby trade, and it was later reported that the decision was due to a failed physical. Baltimore was set to trade two first-round picks to the Raiders to acquire Crosby, but that is no longer the case.

Amidst the Crosby chaos, which was followed up by Baltimore signing Trey Hendrickson, CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz was told by LAA Sports Entertainment that the Ravens had re-signed their client, wide receiver Dayton Wade, to a new deal. Wade was an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in 2024, and he is now entering his third season with the Ravens. He has not yet completed an NFL pass.

Ravens bringing back wide receiver Dayton Wade

It's a move that won't get much attention since Wade hasn't played in a regular season game, but these are the small moves that can define a football team. Wade's return might be bigger than Ravens fans think.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore does not have the depth at wide receiver that they need right now, especially with DeAndre Hopkins a free agent for the Ravens. It's also important to consider the issues they have had at receiver, aside from their two-time Pro Bowler, Zay Flowers.

Last season, Hopkins barely had over 300 yards receiving, while Rashod Bateman had the worst season of his NFL career with less than 300 yards himself. Those poor performances at receiver made the position one of the Ravens' biggest needs entering the offseason.

More than likely, the Ravens are going to hold off until the NFL Draft to find their true WR2 for Flowers to develop on the outside. With some of their potential top targets, like Mike Evans, off the board in free agency, the Ravens would rather have younger, cheaper talent at the position that can develop over the next four to five years.

Where Wade could enter the picture is being a third-year wide receiver, this is the time for him to break out and get himself onto the 53-man roster. With the depth the way it is looking, he has a strong chance to get in as a fifth receiver and move up from there.

It's not going to be an easy road to get there for Wade, but the Ravens need a receiver to step up. Wade could prove to this team that he is ready for more playing time and can make an impact in 2026 the way the team has hoped he would.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!