Ravens GM Gets Honest About Remaining Offseason Outlook

Despite all the drama that followed with the Baltimore Ravens backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, there is still excitement in the air around the Ravens after they signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $118 million contract.

It was truly a rare sight to see Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta take such a swing to bring in a big-time player, which threw off the whole fan base. It has left many to wonder what is next for the Ravens. DeCosta spoke with the media during Hendrickson, sharing what's next for the Ravens. He doesn't expect any more big signings in the coming weeks as they shift their focus to attending Pro Days and preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

"This team is going to look different come September. We're excited about that."

Ravens looking to keep a low profile the rest of the offseason

This offseason has already been relatively quiet for the Ravens, aside from the Crosby chaos and Hendrickson's signing. They have only signed four other players to contracts, including John Simpson, Jaylinn Hawkins, Durham Smythe and Jovaughn Gwyn.

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simpson will most likely be one of the starting guards on the team as the Ravens look at Emery Jones Jr. as the other, according to what DeCosta said earlier in the offseason. Gwyn will most likely be a swing lineman, playing both guard and center for Baltimore.

As for the others, Hawkins will be the third safety in the Ravens' defense and will join Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks in the secondary. Smythe will be the new backup to Mark Andrews and should fit the role well, since he played it with the Chicago Bears last season under offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who now has the same role with the Ravens in 2026.

DeCosta said before the free agency frenzy that the Ravens would be heavily focused on the draft and on adding talent through it. Thanks to the Crosby's backing out, the Ravens have their first-round pick back for 2026, so they will be able to select one of the top players in the NFL Draft at 14.

The Ravens have all the main pieces they can get filled in free agency, as top names have been taken off the board. Now it's all about finding the young talent that can start from Day 1 and fill in the holes that have not been fixed yet, like center, wide receiver, and the other edge rusher position.

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