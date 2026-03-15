4 Ravens' Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have completed their first week of free agency, and it turned out to be a pretty decent one for them despite the drama they had to face.

After backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade, the Ravens were able to still get their elite edge rusher in Trey Hendrickson with a four-year, $118 million contract. That doesn't mean the team didn't take their licks in free agency, as they have lost 11 players to other teams, including Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely.

The Ravens still have seven unrestricted free agents who can return to the Ravens for the 2026 season, but it will be a matter of whether general manager Eric DeCosta wants to bring them back or not. Here are four of them that could come back next year.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hopkins had arguably the worst season of his career last year, with just 330 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games with the Ravens last season. While he might be at the end of his NFL career, Hopkins can still make an impact, and Baltimore is in contention for the Super Bowl in 2026. He has expressed interest in returning next year, so why not bring him back to be a solid WR2 or WR3 for the team in 2026 while they develop a potential rookie if they pick one in the NFL Draft?

Joseph Noteboom, OT

Baltimore Ravens tackle Joseph Noteboom | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Offensive line depth has been a concern for the Ravens, especially with the interior offensive line, but it seems unlikely they will bring back Daniel Faalele after signing John Simpson to a three-year deal. Noteboom, on the other hand, has been a solid backup for Baltimore and someone the team should consider bringing back. To avoid any setbacks to a solid tackle position already, the Ravens should look at Noteboom as a backup for them.

Tylan Wallace, WR

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Wallace was a non-factor in the offense last year with just four catches and a touchdown last season, but depth at wide receiver is a bit of a concern for Baltimore. Hopkins would at least help with the starting lineup, but Wallace is a depth player who might even be a good choice for the practice squad. More importantly, Wallace can help on special teams as an option for returner or in kickoff coverage.

Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It was only two years ago that Van Noy had 12.5 sacks and made his first Pro Bowl with the Ravens, but now he is looking for a new home and won't be rushing his decision. Van Noy apparently has zero intentions to retire after just two sacks last year in Baltimore. If the Ravens are desperate for an edge rusher, Van Noy would be a good backup plan for them.

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