5 Ravens Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons

New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter will be busy trying to solve the puzzle that is the 2026 team.

There are 24 Baltimore Ravens players who will be free agents this offseason, with 19 of them being unrestricted. That leaves some interesting questions on who to bring back and who to let walk to sign elsewhere.

Another aspect that isn't being discussed is which players are entering the final year of their contracts and who really need strong performance in 2026 to stick around. Here's a look at five Ravens who are facing make-or-break offseasons.

Andrew Vorhees, OG

Vorhees and Daniel Faalele really struggled as the starting guards on the offensive line throughout the 2025 campaign. Pro Football Focus graded Vorhees at 54.6 in 2025, ranking 60th among 81 interior offensive linemen.

Faalele is already a free agent and not looking great to be re-signed, but Vorhees has one more year on his deal, so he still has a chance to turn it all around. If Vorhees can improve his play in 2026, there's a chance he could be brought back, but if he doesn't, he'll definitely be looking for a new team.

Justice Hill, RB

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Hill missed seven games last season to injury, but when he was on the field, it was not all that great. He rushed for 93 yards and added another 169 receiving yards and two scores to close out the season.

There's no telling what Hill's future is in Baltimore, as he could be a candidate for a cut this offseason, which would save the Ravens $3.1 million in cap space. Should Hill return in 2026, He's got an uphill battle to get back the RB2 job from Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali.

Tavius Robinson, EDGE

A broken foot caused Robinson to be held back from more games in 2025, but he showed some good play out of it. In the 10 games he played in, he racked up 28 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

Robinson has been solid, but he has never been the big-time difference maker this team has needed as he has slowly progressed. A breakout 2026 season could certainly change things for him.

Trenton Simpson, LB

Here's another defender from the 2023 draft class, similar to Robinson, who has slowly played well but hasn't had strong performances. Simpson racked up 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection in 17 games.

Baltimore has never really gotten any crazy performances out of Simpson, as he's been more of a solid linebacker than a gamebreaker like Roquan Smith. If Simpson can get in good with Minter and play well, 2026 doesn't have to be his last with the team.

Marlon Humphrey, CB

It's wild to see Humphrey go from a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2024 to struggling the way he did. He might have gotten four interceptions, but he allowed a 68.7% reception percentage and a passer rating of 91.3.

The Ravens could move on from Humphrey and save a bunch of money or give him one last chance as CB1 to prove he's still got it. After what happened in 2024, he needs to have a solid season.