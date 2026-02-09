5 Ravens Veterans Who Won't Be on 2026 Roster

With the 2025 NFL season officially over, the Baltimore Ravens are in full force during the offseason, coming off an 8-9 season and missing the playoffs.

The Ravens have made some waves with their new head coach, Jesse Minter, building quite the coaching staff that would stack with any in the NFL. With the coaching staff looking good, the bigger question is going to surround the roster and the upcoming free agents.

Baltimore has some tough decisions to make, whether with current free agents or players on the roster. There are five players the Ravens, the team, should ultimately decide to move on from, and it shouldn't really be a hard decision.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

There was a bit of a risk bringing in Hopkins, who has shown regression over the last couple of years, but he just didn't do enough for the passing game. He finished third on the team with 330 yards and caught just two touchdowns.

Hopkins most likely won't be back for the Ravens, as Rashod Bateman will remain the WR2 or WR3. That leaves Baltimore open to finding another top receiver to join the team. If Derrick Henry had his way, he would tell the Ravens to call the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

What a drop off in performance for Van Noy as he went from 12.5 sacks in 2024 to just two sacks in 2025. From the beginning of the season, it was very clear that Van Noy just couldn't match what he did for Baltimore back in the 2024 campaign.

Now, as a free agent and with a new coaching staff, the Ravens might just move on from Van Noy and get younger at the edge rusher position. Baltimore would most likely focus on Mike Green's development and add a starting-caliber edge rusher to join the team during the offseason.

Justice Hill, RB

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It was a rough season for Hill as he missed eight games to injury and seems to be the odd man out on the roster. He finished with 93 rushing yards and 169 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns in 10 contests.

Rasheen Ali emerged as a solid RB3 with Keaton Mitchell making for a good backup for Henry. Hill may not have a spot on the roster and would help the Ravens save $3.1 million if they cut him, so it might be the card they should play.

Cooper Rush QB

There's no sugarcoating it: Cooper Rush had a bad first season in Baltimore. Rush completed 65.4% of his passes for 303 yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions, losing both of his starts in place of Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore would be wise to move on from Rush, as Tyler Huntley played well enough that he deserves to be back as the backup for 2026. It was already a stretch to give Rush a contract, as he was never a fit for the offense, so it's better to move on from him. If they want a third quarterback, maybe look to the draft to develop one.

Daniel Faalele, OG

It was not a great season for Faalele, and really for either starting guard on the team, but Faalele struggled especially. In 535 pass block snaps, he allowed 30 pressures, four sacks, and three quarterback hits while committing five penalties.

Faalele is going to be a free agent for the Ravens, and the possibility of him returning is pretty slim. Baltimore will either add a replacement guard via free agency or the draft, or let Emory Jones Jr. take over in 2026.

