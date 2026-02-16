Anthony Weaver Could Help Ravens Land Perfect Pass Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens are focused on game-planning their offseason and making sure they address some of their top needs.

One position every Ravens fan hopes Baltimore fixes is edge rusher, after the team recorded just 30 sacks in 17 games during the 2025 campaign. While there have been popular names like Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby as potential landing spots for the Ravens, one player just became available who might be a better option.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Miami Dolphins and Bradley Chubb have decided to part ways, making Chubb a free agent. A connection within the Ravens might actually help Baltimore land Chubb if they wanted him.

Anthony Weaver might potentially help Baltimore bring in Bradley Chubb

Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who previously held the position of defensive line coach with the team, left Baltimore initially to join Miami as DC. One of his top pass rushers on the team was Chubb.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024 campaign was not a good one for Chubb, as his ACL injury cost him the whole season. Last year with Weaver as his defensive coordinator, Chubb racked up 47 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 17 games.

Baltimore is desperate for a pass rusher and needs to find a way to get someone in there who can produce more than the Ravens' leader from last year, Travis Jones, with his five. Chubb might be the perfect option, combining affordability with productivity.

One slight concern could be that Chubb will be 30 by the time the new season starts. The massive benefit for him, though, is that he knows Weaver and what his expectations are as an edge rusher, even if the play calls and system are more of the new Ravens head coach, Jesse Minter's.

This option would mean the Ravens would save money but would still have to consider the $10-15 million per year it would take to sign him; still much cheaper than Hendrickson or Crosby, though. It also opens the door for the Ravens to select an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft to develop under Chubb and could end up teaming up with Mike Green in the future.

There is a bit of a risk to go with someone like Chubb compared to guys like Hendrickson and Crosby, who have more polished resumes than Chubb, but the Ravens would be getting a two-time Pro Bowler who can still get to the quarterback with ease. Baltimore would be crazy not to at least consider bringing him in.