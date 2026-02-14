Ravens Could Make Crucial Mistake By Signing Pro Bowler

It's going to be easy for many people to connect former Los Angeles Chargers players to the Baltimore Ravens with the hiring of head coach Jesse Minter.

Over the last two years, Minter has coached the Chargers' defense, which has ranked in the top 11 in total defense and points allowed each season. Now he brings his aggressive defensive style to Baltimore, hoping to improve their 24th-ranked total defense from 2025.

There will be some former Charger defenders who might be attached to the Ravens, with Minter familiar with them, but not all will be able to truly help the team. One name that was brought would fill a need, but might not be the solution Baltimore needs.

Former Chargers Pro Bowler connected to Ravens

Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman named several free agents and explained why their landing spots make sense. Wasserman suggested the Ravens be a landing spot for edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Baltimore is in desperate need of pass-rush help after ranking 29th this past season in PFF pass-rush grade, pressure rate and pass-rush win rate. The Ravens aren’t blessed with a ton of salary cap space, and they do have several other roster areas to address, so they’ll need to find value on the free-agent market."

"One veteran option could be Khalil Mack, who is coming off another productive season and has familiarity with Baltimore’s new head coach, Jesse Minter. Mack is still fully capable of playing 600 to 700 snaps and offering solid production. His 67.5 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025 wasn’t spectacular, but it was better than that of most of Baltimore’s edge rushers. Mack is also still an excellent run defender. The Ravens have a history of bringing in aging pass rushers as productive part-timers. Mack could be next in line."

Mack has regressed over the last two years, not being the same guy who made nine Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, and won the Defensive Player of the Year award. Since 2024, Mack has recorded only 11.5 sacks in 28 games, after five seasons with 10 or more sacks.

There's no doubt that Mack would be a better option than any of the edge rushers the Ravens have, but they need a true difference maker after just 30 sacks in 17 games as a team in 2025. Somebody like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby would be those guys. They are younger and playing better than the 34-year-old Mack.

The Ravens can always sign Mack to a one-year deal that hopefully comes in under $10 million, but that does not solve their problems. It might be better to pass on him and get either Hendrickson or Crosby.