Ravens Should Be Wary of New Free Agent Tyreek Hill

The Baltimore Ravens have a long and, ideally, fruitful offseason still ahead of them in preparing for their 2026 campaign, and that will require keeping the course after defining their vision as re-tooling through the defense. They'll look to ensure that most of the squad's most necessary pieces won't just walk away in free agency, but enhanced trench-play remains at the top of their list of priorities.

Their focus will be tested, though, when an intriguing opportunity at instantly pushing a team back into contender status drops out of the sky. After cutting Bradley Chubb earlier this morning, the Miami Dolphins doubled down on their cutting bait with their overpriced stars in releasing Tyreek Hill back into the wild.

He was originally traded from the Kansas City Chiefs in early 2022 for a package that included five draft picks spread over the following two years, and the team he left won two more back-to-back Super Bowls during the period directly following his desired departure.

Hill, set for greener pastures after getting his one ring, didn't enjoy quite as much postseason glory over four seasons in Miami, though he certainly packed the stats in personally making the most of his Dolphins stop. He recorded at least 1,700 yards during each of the 2022 and 2023 stints, and while rocky quarterback play held him back from coming anywhere near that mark in the year after, he dislocated his knee and tore his ACL four games into this past fall for his shortest season yet.

He could have his pick of the litter in finding a new home, but should they throw their helmet into the ring, the Ravens should remain cautious of adding the high-profile receiver to their upcoming ranks.

Drawbacks of Signing Hill

Baltimore's decision-making on whether to go for adding Hill should be all about the price tag. They're already set with numerous tough decisions to make between the defensive ends ready to test the market and any offensive linemen to target, which is to say nothing of Tyler Linderbaum, their young stud of a center who's long felt under-appreciated as a Raven.

That's where the Ravens' keys to success truly lie; this past season proved that star quarterback Lamar Jackson can only go as far as the blocking he's getting from his protectors, and his defense's recent inconsistencies at making their stops and retreating from the field have put him in the position to fend off opposing shootouts too many times to count since that side of the ball started decaying.

If rumors start circulating that Hill is linked to Baltimore, no one should be surprised. Jackson is popular among receivers looking for a lead playmaker to give them the ball and help win games, and after spending his late-20s with Tua Tagovailoa, some reliability from under center may be just what Hill's targeting.

But if these Ravens have learned anything from the continual downfall they've suffered over the span of their last two seasons, Jackson with tough lines is more helpful than Jackson with star-studded weapons and no gritty role players to help facilitate those clean pockets. Should the soon-to-be 32-year-old Hill be interested in taking a cheap prove-it deal in returning from major injuries and provide enough flexibility for Baltimore's front office to keep on building, only then should the franchise be entertained.

