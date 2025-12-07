Ravens' Six Keys to Victory vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are favored by nearly a touchdown in their Week 14 home matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In this divisional clash between two teams vying for the top spot in the standings, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can keep their hopes of being the first-ever to three-peat by improving their record to 7-6 if they follow these keys.

Establish and Stick With the Running Game

The Ravens ran the ball at a potent 5.6 yards per carry in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and found success most of the time. However, they didn't stay committed to it, and as they continued to fall behind, they fell into the game script trap in which offensive coordinator Todd Monken clearly believed they needed to pass the ball more to try to mount a comeback, despite both of their touchdown drives featuring more runs than pass attempts.

Going up against a Steelers run defense fresh off a putrid performance at home in which they got bludgeoned by the Buffalo Bills on the ground for 249 yards using the same two for most of the game, there is no excuse for the Ravens not to run the ball at least 40 times in this game. Five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry needs to carry the ball 20-plus times minimum, and third-year speedster Keaton Mitchell needs to get he ball early and often as a change-of-pace that stresses the edges of the defense.

Baltimore bulldozed Pittsburgh so badly in the last two of the three meetings between the two teams that it motivated their rivals' front office to focus the bulk of their offseason planning to try to ensure it won't happen again. Unfortunately for them, one of their primary solutions to that problem, first-round defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, is ruled out for this game with a knee injury, giving the Ravens another advantage in the trenches to exploit.

Make Steelers Offense One-Dimensional

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has been inept on that side of the ball for most of the past two months, with the passing game being the most at fault, but the unit has been able to find more success on the ground during that span. The Steelers have eclipsed 100-plus rushing yards in two of their last three games with a heavy dose of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, but they've struggled mightily to push the ball down the field with no explosive passing plays completed the entire month of November.

Taking away their mediocre rushing attack that still ranks in the bottom five in the league in yards on the ground and per carry average (4.0) would leave them truly handicapped and unable to move the ball with any kind of consistency. While the Ravens aren't the same consistently dominant force against the run that ranked No. 1 last season, they are still only allowing 4.4 yards per carry, and defensive tackle Travis Jones has been emerging as a dominant force in all aspects of the game over the last month.

Take Care of the Ball at All Costs

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs with the ball after making a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) attempts the tackle in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Ravens offense had no problem moving the ball up and down the field on the Bengals defense last week, but were ultimately undone by the five turnovers they committed, three of which occurred in the first half and four were fumbles. While the Steelers struggle in most facets on the defensive side of the ball, one area where they are still among the best in the league is generating takeaways, with their 22 in 12 games being the second-most, behind only the Chicago Bears with 26.

Pittsburgh is especially proficient and potent when it comes to jarring the ball loose, as the unit's 16 forced fumbles rank first in the NFL, as do its 11 fumble recoveries. During the Lamar Jackson era, when the Ravens have outclassed the Steelers just about every season, their rivals have been able to force a series split and even sweep them, due in large part to their ability to force timely turnovers in close games. The importance of ball security was especially emphasized during the week of practice during individual drills, and will be at the forefront of the minds of every skill position player who will be active for this game.

Force Aaron Rodgers to Hold the Ball

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With a backup left tackle protecting his blindside and left non-throwing wrist with multiple fractures, the four-time league MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback will look to continue to get the ball out quickly and into the hands of his intended targets underneath and at the intermediate level of the field.

Because of his habit, the Ravens' traditional four-man pass rush likely won't be able to get home often enough for sacks unless the second and third levels of the defense can take away his quick reads with spot droppers off simulated pressures and disrupting the timing of the Steelers' passing attack playing more press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage.

These methods will force Rodgers to hold onto the ball just long enough for a chance at tide-turning play, as was the case last week in his team's loss to the Bills, when the one time he got sacked resulted in a fumble that was returned 17 yards for a go-ahead touchdown that gave Buffalo a lead it wouldn't relinquish. If the Ravens find themselves in a tightly contested slugfest, that type of timely turnover could prove to be the difference once again.

Limit Yards After Catch

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Since the Steelers hardly push the ball down the field, it shouldn't come as a surprise that nearly 70% of Rodgers' passing yards this season have come on catch and run plays where his intended targets caught the ball at, behind or within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

The Ravens have been one of the best defenses at blowing up screens and underneath passing attacks, so the method of moving the ball through the air that Pittsburgh relies on most, they specialize in taking away. Nevertheless, to ensure that dangerous run-after-catch threats at Rodgers' disposal can't generate many, if any, big plays, secure tackling and not just trying to deliver shoulder blows or one-arm takedowns will be paramount to their continued success in this aspect of the game.

Passing Game Needs to be Crisper

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While the Ravens should definitely lean heavily on their rushing attack with Henry and Mitchell, when they do air the ball out, they have to be more efficient and not just occasionally explosive. Jackson needs to be more accurate than he's been since returning from injury and can't miss any opportunities for easy completions to wide-open targets at the short and intermediate level, in particular.

Jackson's pass catchers need to be able to step up and make catches when the ball comes into their general vicinity, whether the pass was thrown perfectly in terms of placement and time or not, especially on vertical shots deep down the field. Last but not least, the offensive line has to do a good job of protecting their two-time MVP quarterback, who's been dealing with a lower extremity injury for most of the season in obvious passing situations.

