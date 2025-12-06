Ravens Elevate Two Defenders Ahead of Steelers Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens make one final roster move before they get set for the most crucial game of the season in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced that they would be elevating safety Sanoussi Kane and defensive tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad to the active roster. Kane will be playing in his seventh game of the season and his first since the Los Angeles Rams game in October. Tupou will only be playing his second game of the year.

This season, Kane has one tackle in those six games. Tupou got three tackles in the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

How Kane and Tupou can help Ravens pull off a win over the Steelers

Kane is most likely going to help out on special teams and take over the role that Chandler Martin just had before Jay Higgins. Martin tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season after the 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The defense will get some depth in the secondary as well, with Kane being activated to the 53-man roster. He's not expected to get many, if any, snaps, but it's at least a good insurance policy for the Ravens to have if there are any more issues with the secondary.

Tupou could be a sign that Aeneas Peebles might be a healthy scratch for the Steelers game. This would be a strategic move as Tupou's 350 pounds match better with Pittsburgh's offensive line versus Peebles' 289-pound frame. This will help the Ravens clog the middle of the line and stop the run.

The Ravens should have a matchup advantage with stopping the run with Tupou in the game, as the Steelers are ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing with just 93.8 yards per game. Baltimore is just ranked 18th in rush defense, allowing 118.4 yards per game, so any boost there would help.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore are both 6-6 going into the game, and a win could mean sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Ravens can't afford to let this game slip through the cracks, so any kind of competitive advantage would be huge for this team in their quest to get to the postseason.

While these are going to be seen as quiet moves compared to others in the league, the small things count when a win is desperately needed.

