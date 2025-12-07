Three Storylines for Ravens Must-Win Matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens had their five-game winning streak snapped by a division rival last week and will face their archrival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 14.

There are several intriguing storylines surrounding another massively important matchup for the Ravens, who currently sit tied atop the AFC North standings. Here are the top three.

Who Wants it More?

Both teams are coming off embarrassing home losses, but have the same opportunity to avoid falling below .500 and claiming sole possession of first place in the division in front of them. When these two storied rivals square off, records and statistical trends often go out the window because both sides get up for this game and try to put their best foot forward.

That will likely be the case again in this latest matchup, so in the end, it will boil down to which team is not only hungrier but can stay composed and disciplined enough to execute at a high enough level to make the plays to win the game instead of giving them away.

Earlier in the week, Ravens All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith posed the question 'What are you willing to do for the game?' to his teammates and challenged them to prepare at their best so that they will be ready to play at their best in order to keep their collective destiny in their hands. Once kickoff gets underway, we'll see if they took his impassioned message to heart or if it just fell on deaf ears.

Can Healthier Offense Take Advantage of Banged-up Steelers Defense?

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) defends in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is coming into this matchup without a couple of key starting defenders, with veteran safety Kyle Dugger (hand) and first-round rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) ruled out of this game. They also have former Ravens first-round inside linebacker Patrick Queen nursing a glute injury that caused him to leave the Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills early and made him a limited participant in practice for the final two days after sitting out the first.

The Ravens moved the ball well and consistently in their Week 13 loss to a much-maligned Cincinnati Bengals defense, but were sunk and ultimately undone by their inability to keep the ball out of harm's way as they committed five turnovers, including three lost fumbles.

They should be able to run roughshod through and over a Steelers defensive front that just got steamrolled on the ground for 249 yards, and who they averaged 259 rushing yards against in their two wins over them last season, with the vast majority of the same players still in the lineup. This should allow them to be able to attack the middle of the field with their potent play-action passing attack and take more pressure off of a still-ailing Lamar Jackson.

Will Ravens Legends in Attendance be Proud?

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) react after a play during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Among those in attendance for this critically important game will be several members of the historic 2000 Ravens defense who claimed the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title. They are in town to be honored for the 25-year anniversary, and many of them were pioneers in the early stages of this rivalry following the reclassification that created the AFC North division.

The Ravens will have the opportunity to showcase their defensive prowess against what has been an anemic Steelers offense that, despite having a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, struggles to do anything consistently well, especially in the passing game.

Pittsburgh's passing attack hasn't produced an explosive play of 20-plus yards in over a month, and Rodgers can't take snaps from under center due to a cast on his left non-throwing wrist that has several fractures. So their aerial assault currently relies on a lot of short underneath passes that they hope will turn into bigger gains after the catch.

As long as they can stifle the run game, keep everything in front of them, and make some good breaks to contest or even come away with the ball, there's no reason Baltimore shouldn't be able to put a beatdown on the Steelers and send them home battered and bruised.

