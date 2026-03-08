Ranking Ravens Top 10 Free Agents by Importance of Re-Signing

The Baltimore Ravens have already gotten a jumpstart on the team-building process to make a run at the Super Bowl with the reported trade to acquire five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby and re-signing Pro Bowl backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Historically, general manager Eric DeCosta and his predecessor, Ozzie Newsome, weren't afraid or opposed to making the occasional, and for some stretches, annual splash to bring in outside talent in free agency. However, they've always preferred to allocate their resources to retaining their own top pending free agents instead of backing up the Brinks truck for another team's since they are among the league's best at drafting and developing talent.

Huntley was slated to be one of nearly two dozen Ravens unrestricted free agents who are slated to hit the open market, and below is a ranking of the top 10 in order of importance to try to re-sign.

1.) IOL Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens can't afford to have to rebuild their interior offensive line when they are clearly going all in on making the most their current Super Bowl window as they about to install a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle that the three-time Pro Bowler is perfectly suited for. Last year, the team was in a similar situation with two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was coming off a resurgent 2024 season and was expected to have bidding war for his services but he never made it to the open market.

DeCosta recently revealed that they have made Linderbaum a market-setting offer, and if they could seal the deal before another team drives his asking price up even further, this would be as encouraging a start to the offseason as the Ravens and their fans could've asked for. Doing so could cost around or just north of $20 million, but given the proliferation of the salary cap and how much retaining him would mean for the offense in 2026 and beyond, they should still pull the trigger to make it happen.

2.) P Jordan Stout

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Following an uneven start to his NFL career that saw him exhibit flashes of brilliance but struggle with consistency through his first three seasons, the 2022 fourth-rounder finally put it all together in the final year of his rookie deal last year.

Stout was an absolute weapon for the Ravens, their weekly battle for field position with how he was able to consistently flip the field and pin opposing offenses inside their own 20-yard line. His breakout season resulted in him receiving his first career Pro Bowl bid and getting voted First Team All Pro, an honor that not even his predecessor, franchise legend Sam Koch, ever received during his illustrious 16-year career. Stout deserves to be paid in line with the top players at his position, which averages roughly $3.74 million for the top five, and is a small price to pay to retain one of the top specialists in the league who could give them a decided advantage in high-leverage games.

3.) DB Alohi Gilman

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Of the two young veteran safeties the Ravens have slated to hit the open market, Gilman is the more durable and was a saving grace for not only the secondary, but the defense as whole after being acquired via trade during last season.

His presence in the backend allows his former college teammate and three-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton to be optimized as the ultimate defensive chess piece that he is when he's in the box and playing near the line of scrimmage.

The 28-year-old in not only familiar with new head coach Jesse Minter's scheme, having played for him the past season and a half with the Los Angeles Chargers, but was one of his favorite players during their time together. Spotrac has him projected to garner a two-year contract that averages $4.1 million a year, but if the Ravens can tack on another year to that and make it a three, they could give themselves more room to execute some salary cap gymnastics now or later when needed.

4.) TE Charlie Kolar

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After entering the league as a prolific pass-catching tight end from Iowa State, the 2022 fourth-rounder has developed into one of the best traditional 'Y' inline blocking tight ends and one of the most complete at the position.

In 2025, he posted career-highs as a pass-catcher with 10 receptions on 15 targets for 142 yards, two touchdowns, and nine first downs. Kolar has also been among the Ravens' best special teams players, especially over the past two seasons, appearing in over 60% of the team's third-phase snaps.

While Spotrac has him only slated to garner a one-year deal worth a measly $1.7 million, there's a chance that, despite the depth of rookie talent in this year's incoming draft, another team could be willing to pay triple that projected figure in a similar way to how Josh Oliver got poached from the Ravens after Kolar's rookie season.

Even if that situation comes to pass, retaining him would be worth the investment and would form a dynamic duo with three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews, who was extended during the season.

5.) CB Chidobe Awuzie

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) attempts to make a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A team can never have enough corners, and the nine-year veteran was the Ravens' most consistent and reliable in coverage last season.

He wasn't one of the first five-rounders in the secondary who were being hyped up during the preseason, but he was the only one who exceeded expectations in 2025 and proved to be a hell of a bargain after being a salary cap casualty by the Tennessee Titans last offseason. While starters Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins finished in the top five in the league in most receiving yards given up last season, Awuzie finished as the team's highest graded corner according to Pro Football Focus with an overall grade of 74.7, which is the 15th-best mark among all players at the position in the league.

Despite having such a strong bounce-back campaign last season, Spotrac still only has the soon-to-be 31-year-old projected to receive a one-year deal worth just $1.3 million on the open market. At that price, the Ravens shouldn't hesitate to pay to ensure they have three starting-caliber corners heading into 2026.

6.) FB Patrick Ricard

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) blocks Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if there will even be a role for a fullback in the Ravens new offense under Doyle, which is the only reason why this six-time Pro Bowler and future Ring of Honor inductee falls just outside the top five.

At the Combine, Minter shared with the reporters that even though both Doyle and new offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Dwayne Ledford come from backgrounds of outside zone-heavy schemes, Ricard shown he can be a great in-line blocker, and as long as five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is on this team, there should be a package of players where he have plus-size blocker leading the way for him downhill.

Most teams in the league don't employ fullbacks, so Ricard could probably be retained on a similar one-year deal worth just under $3 million for the second year in a row. There's a chance he could get lured to the New York Giants to rejoin his former head coach, John Harbaugh, and former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who is now serving as a senior offensive assistant.

7.) WR De'Andre Hopkins

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a reception for a first down during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Even though the five-time Pro Bowler finished the season with career lows across the board, he showed that he can still play a vital role in an offense as a reliable possession receiver who is capable of making clutch conversions and big plays down the field.

He didn't have the ball enough to showcase the fullest extent of his playmaking ability after an explosive first couple of weeks to start the 2025 season. His 15 yards per catch average is the third-best mark of his career, and most since 2014.

Like all of the Ravens' other pass catchers, he didn't get to play a full season with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the two-time league MVP. Since he is only estimated to command a one-year deal worth roughly $1.5 million, per Spotrac, bringing him back for one last ride won't be cost-prohibitive and would ensure they have an experienced veteran leader in their young receiver room.

8.) EDGE Dre'Mont Jones

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (41) celebrates sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

While the trade for Crosby doesn't completely take the Ravens out of the market for adding another veteran edge rusher, they might be priced out of the running for this particular player, who is coming off a career year.

Between his time with the Tennessee Titans for the first nine weeks of the 2025 season and the Ravens for the final nine weeks, Jones recorded a career-high seven sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 28 pressures. Had the team not traded for Crosby, the seven-year veteran would've been much higher on this list, but since Spotrac has him projected to command a two-year deal worth $10.3 million annually, that might be too rich for their tastes now.

9.) DB Ar'Darius Washington

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) celebrates forcing a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The former undrafted gem is coming off an injury-shortened season due to a torn Achilles he suffered last spring, which caused him to miss the first 13 games in 2025. He is only a year removed from a breakout 2024 campaign where he played a full season for just the first time in his career and went from a stabilizing force in the secondary to a playmaker.

If the Ravens aren't able to bring back Gilman to serve in the third safety role, Washington could be their contingency plan so that they don't have to go into the draft with a glaring need at the position and have to rely on a rookie to fill the vital role. Spotrac only has him estimated to receive a one-year contract worth just $1.8 million, so they could retain the nickel safety relatively easily, no matter what happens with Gilman, as he'd provide quality depth.

10.) TE Isaiah Likely

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

DeCosta told reporters at the Combine that the Ravens would "definitely" want to bring him back, and Likely himself said in a recent interview that the door to return isn't completely closed.

However, the price it'd take to retain him in the wake of the Crosby trade combined with more pressing needs elsewhere on the roster, the fact that this year's draft is loaded with talented prospects at the position and Likely yearns to be in a more featured role, re-signing him at or North of Andrews' average annual salary of $13.09 million doesn't seem feasible anymore. All of these factors are why he is rounding out the list instead of being up near the top despite his obvious playmaking talent.

