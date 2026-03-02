The one thing that the Baltimore Ravens are more desperate to address than any other position on the roster is their edge rushers.

This is a Ravens defensive unit that only had 30 sacks in 17 games last year, the third fewest in the NFL, so getting an elite edge rusher is definitely near the top of the list for Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta. Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer shared that the Ravens are among seven teams in the running for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability."

Ravens find themselves in a seven-team race for Maxx Crosby

Crosby has consistently been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the last seven years he's been in the league, as he has racked up 69.5 sacks in that span, with four of the seven seasons going for 10 or more sacks. He finished last season with 10 sacks in 15 games, earning his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Baltimore is losing Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy to free agency, but they at least have their sack leader from 2025, Travis Jones, on a new contract extension. The problem is that Jones is a defensive tackle, so for the moment, the Ravens' top pass rusher off the edge is 2025 second-round pick Mike Green.

It would be an understatement to say that the Ravens need a pass rusher badly on the roster, as they did not do enough to pressure the quarterback a season ago. Crosby would be a game-changer for new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter's unit.

This is where the Ravens might run into complications in their attempt to acquire Crosby from the Raiders. A deal like this is going to require them to give up two first-round picks, which might not be a problem with Baltimore fans, but it goes against everything Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta does in the offseason. DeCosta even admitted it during an interview earlier this offseason that he is more focused on the draft versus free agency.

The advantage Baltimore has, though, over the other teams in contention is that their first-round pick in 2026 is in a pretty good position. Las Vegas would be more inclined to work with the Ravens on a deal since they are picking 14th overall in the draft.

Minter and DeCosta would have to sacrifice the future a bit, but Crosby could be a guy who dominates for them for the next decade, so a trade might be worth it for the Ravens.

