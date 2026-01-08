Ravens Add Former NFL Head Coach to Interview Process

As the head coach search continues for the Baltimore Ravens, more names are emerging as they look for the successor to John Harbaugh, following his firing after 18 years leading the franchise.

The Ravens continue to add names to the list, and some are starting to actually interview for jobs. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that two names from the Denver Broncos coaching staff are being brought in for interviews, with one a familiar name around the league as a former head coach himself: Vance Joseph.

Initial interviews for Baltimore: Ravens are interviewing Broncos DC Vance Jospeh this morning and Broncos QB coach Davis Webb this afternoon for their head coach vacancy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

Joseph was a head coach for the Broncos for two years before being fired, but has since found success again as a defensive coordinator for the Cardinals, before returning to Denver. His defense finished the 2025 regular season second in total defense and led the NFL in sacks with 68.

Vance Joseph could be solution to Ravens' defensive woes

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This season was a tough one for Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, as his unit tumbled from its 2024 success due to injuries and inconsistent play from the pass rush and secondary. Baltimore was ranked 24th in total defense, 18th in points, and 30th against the pass.

The Ravens made multiple trades to bring in talent on defense, including safety Alohi Gilman and outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones. While both provided a spark and had the defense improving in the middle of the season, the unit still collapsed at the end of the season.

In the last six games, the Ravens' defense allowed at least 24 points in five, going 2-4 in that stretch. That's 22.8 points per game with their shutout win over the Bengals in Week 15, the saving grace to a bad close to the 2025 campaign.

This is where Joseph can come in and help this defense out by bringing in a new attitude to the unit that was missing this season. He has found a way to make lesser-known Broncos players household names with the way they play.

The key will be developing the pass rushers on the Ravens with the hope that someone like rookie second-round pick Mike Green can become the guy Baltimore hopes he can be. Don't sleep on the secondary, though, as they may need to make some tough decisions after Marlon Humphrey's disappointing performance in the season.

Baltimore might be looking for more of an offensive coach to lead the franchise, but Joseph has been a head coach in the NFL and can instantly get the defense going with an offense that is already right there to break out in 2026.

