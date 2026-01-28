Ravens Add New Coach for Struggling Offensive Line

New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has only one focus in his first few weeks with the team: finding the right coaches to put in place.

So far, Minter has brought in former Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach & run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford to take over. Then, Minter made sure that Ravens inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci stayed in the building by blocking interview requests for him.

Ledford wasn't the only newcomer to the staff; he also brought his assistant offensive line coach from Atlanta, Shawn Flaherty, to the team, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Flaherty is the son of former New York Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Shawn has also coached with the Miami Dolphins and Falcons in the past.

Ravens add more help to offensive line with now two new coaches

The additions of Ledford and Flaherty were desperately needed for the Ravens after having some inconsistencies with the offensive line last year. While the tackle positions and center were solid, everyone knew the guard positions were in rough shape.

Baltimore Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Led by left guard Andrew Vorhees and right guard Daniel Faalele, the two struggled mightily in pass protection and run blocking. Pro Football Focus graded Vorhees at 54.6 overall, and Daniel Faalele at 56.8, both ranking between 55 and 60 out of 81 guards in the NFL. They combined to allow 11 quarterback hits and 7 sacks on the season.

All season, the Ravens had too many concerns on the offensive line with the guards and going into the offseason, it is the biggest need for the team. Faalele is a free agent, so the likelihood of him coming back is pretty slim.

Minter and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will have to find another guard in free agency or the NFL Draft to help fill the void left by Faalele and figure out what to do with Vorhees. That is where Ledford and Flaherty will come into play, as they will need to develop and improve the offensive line for Baltimore.

While the running game improved late in the season, the Ravens were not consistent enough in the first half of the year, so it will be on Ledford and Flaherty to ensure it is resolved as soon as possible and return to what fans know best about Baltimore. It's going to be a bit of a rebuilding offseason of sorts in certain areas for the Ravens, with the offensive line being one of those focal points for them.

