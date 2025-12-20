Ravens Address Slow Start Concerns on Offense

Much has been made about the Baltimore Ravens' struggles in the red zone on offense this season, and for good reason. They were one of the best units in the league at maximizing their scoring opportunities last year, but rank next to last in 2025.

However, that isn't the only area on that side of the ball where they have struggled to be consistent and efficient this season. Last year and throughout the Lamar Jackson era, they've fielded one of the fastest starting offenses in the league that knows how to establish the ground game and build an early lead.

Through their first 14 games this year, they've only scored three opening drive touchdowns and scored just 49 points in their first quarters combined and have been held scoreless in four of their last eight games since returning from their bye week.

Seven of those were started by franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who can't put his finger on why they've been so inconsistent, but brought up a valid point that led to their most recent sluggish start in a Week 15 shutout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I can't call it, but I felt like this past game, we did a lot better, but [the Bengals offense] just had a long drive, so we couldn't get on the field," Jackson said. "They were converting and stuff like that, but our defense played lights out. I can't call it why we start off slow and why sometimes we start off fast. Hopefully, this game, we start off fast and finish faster."

Architect of offense chimes in

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

When posed with the same question about why his unit hasn't been able to get going sooner in games, offensive coordinator Todd Monken couldn't reduce it to just one common denominator but pointed out that starting field position and turnovers play a factor.

In their first matchup against the Bengals two weeks ago, they marched down the field for a touchdown on their opening drive but then coughed up the ball on two of their next three drives with the first coming on a strip-sack when they were backed up inside their own 10-yard line and the second came just shy of the Cincinnati goal line and resulted in a touchback after tight end Isaiah Likely fumbled the ball through the end zone.

"On eight of the 14 games, we've scored on the first drive," Monken accurately stated. "Sometimes it's that, and sometimes we haven't started very fast. There's a number of times we defer, so you don't get the ball to start. That adds to it. And at one point, we were leading the NFL in points in the second half. Well, some of that's playing better then, and some of it is that you start the second half with the ball, all of which we certainly are looking to start fast, that's for sure."

While the Ravens' offense has struggled to open games, they've been much better on that side of the ball coming out of halftime, having scored on six of their last eight opening possessions in the third quarter. Clearly, their second-half adjustments have been working, but Jackson refused to divulge the secret sauce when asked about their second-half surges.

"I'm going to start saying, 'I don't know.' I know, but I don't want to give it away," Jackson said.

Feeding the King more could be the key

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

As the end of the regular season draws closer and the weather begins to turn toward winter across the country, defenders become less reluctant when it comes to tackling. That trend is especially true against ball carriers like Ravens' All Pro running back Derrick Henry, who is as powerful and as hard to stop as a locomotive when he gets going downhill.

"I think he is a threat no matter what the temperature is, but I do think that as the temperature drops, or the weather changes, the running game certainly comes to the forefront," Monken said. "I think he's a hard guy to tackle."

Both points proved to be true in last week's game, which also happened to be the coldest game in franchise history. Against the Bengals, Henry rushed for 100 yards on just 11 carries, his third-fewest of the season, and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.

"We executed well, got the running game going, and we have to continue to do it in this upcoming game," Henry said. "Preparation is key and let it translate to the game."

In his first year with the team last season, he averaged 23.6 carries and 149 rushing yards and at least one touchdown in the Ravens' final three games. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wildcard round of the playoffs, he didn't slow down and racked up 186 and a pair of touchdowns on 26 carries and followed it up by averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown in the divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"I think we've played well at the back end of the year, I think the statistics would back that up," Monken said. "And when you're playing well, that means you're ahead, and you're running in the third and fourth quarter, and you're wearing down the defense. I think that would hold true even in the playoffs [like] when we played the Texans or the Steelers over the last few years. You're able to get ahead, stay ahead and run the football."

Keeping the ball on the ground primarily proved to be the key to success on two of the three Ravens' opening drive touchdowns, both of which were capped off by 28-yard scoring sprints by Henry.

Following this formula has also been the driving force for their second-half surges, whether Jackson wants to admit it or not, so establishing and sticking with the running game makes too much sense not deploy during this crucial stretch of games where the teams have to win to guarantee they get into the playoffs.

