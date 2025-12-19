John Harbaugh Unsure About Ravens CB's Status vs. Patriots

Throughout the season, the Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with injuries left and right, but things have improved to the point that it's less than it was, with some minor headaches to deal with.

One of those headaches they are hoping will be cured with him playing is cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who has been dealing with a foot injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was not ready to say whether he would have Awuzie for their Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots.

"Chido looked okay. You know I think Chido is going to be iffy. We'll have to see how it goes up until the game. He was a partial participation today so I don't know. We'll see."

Ravens injury report confirms what Harbaugh said about Awuzie's playing status

On the final Week 16 injury report for the Ravens, Awuzie was listed as doubtful, which usually indicates that, outside of some significant change in the next two days, he's probably not playing. Awuzie did not practice the first two days, but was limited in their last workout.

Awuzie missed two games at the beginning of October due to injury, but returned until he injured his foot in the team's 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. This season, he has racked up 35 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one quarterback hit.

To Awuzie's credit, he has been quite a surprise to the Ravens in his first year with the squad, as he has been arguably the top shutdown corner on the team. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the eighth-highest cornerback among 112 in the NFL, with an overall grade of 76.6.

Since it does not look like the Ravens will have Awzuie on the field, more pressure will be on Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey to step up at cornerback and play well. With Ar'Darius Washington back, there is a chance he might be able to fill in and help out in Awuzie's absence.

There are options for the Ravens to get through Awuzie's injury and focus on stopping the passing game of Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in an important contest for Baltimore. The defenders in the secondary for the Ravens have to step up as they fight to keep their AFC North hopes alive with an upset win to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

