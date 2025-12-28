Ravens' Tyler Huntley Jokes About Shedeur Sanders Favor

The Baltimore Ravens did everything in their power to keep the playoff dream alive in this weekend's 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers. They won the battle of the backup quarterbacks behind a standout night of game management from Tyler Huntley, who partnered with Derrick Henry to spearhead a six-touchdown outing in enemy territory.

But Baltimore didn't have the luxury to control its own destiny. In order for the Ravens to still have a prayer at stealing the AFC North crown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the current division leaders would have to lose to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, and then again in a rematch against the Ravens in the regular season finale. This admittedly hopeful scenario requires some luck to play out, as the Browns are far from a lock to beat anyone in 2025.

Luckily for the underdogs, Huntley knows a guy.

"I'm trying to make it out of here so I can call Shedeur [Sanders] real quick," he said following the win over the Packers. "Make sure he can get it done."

Watching from the Couch

It feels like a long time ago, but Huntley and the star prospect were teammates entering the fall. The Browns had a glut of quarterbacks auditioning to fill their relatively-open ranks, ultimately deciding to keep consummate veteran Joe Flacco to guide their pair of rookies in Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Limits on how many players they could roster meant that Huntley, along with a few other journeymen, were let loose just before the start of the season. That opened up the avenue for "Snoop" to return to Baltimore, the franchise he'd spent all of his entire pro career with outside of his brief affair with the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs for 25 yards during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Images

It wasn't long before he played his way out of the practice squad, eventually proving a significantly better fit for the offense than Cooper Rush, the veteran initially signed as usual starter Lamar Jackson's chief backup. Huntley answered the bell whenever he's been cast into games, locking in the Ravens' only two wins against .500 teams in his sole pair of starts across 2025.

There's a case to be made that he's the Ravens' best quarterback option going forward if Jackson remains limited following the back injury he suffered in Week 16, but again, that will only mean anything if Sanders is capable of doing the Ravens a favor. Huntley can make all the calls he wants, but he and the rest of his teammates will have to settle for playing the role of spectator with their season on the line.

