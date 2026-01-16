Ravens Shouldn't Be Afraid to Hire Former AFC North Head Coach

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for their next head coach after making the decision to fire John Harbaugh, who had been with the team for nearly two decades. Now, they're in the hunt for the next man to wear the headset, and they shouldn't have to look far.

Even though he's coming off six years with their division rival, the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens' next choice is obvious: hiring Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach.

The Ravens interviewed Stefanski last week, their fourth interview and the first candidate who served as head coach this season. The Browns fired Stefanski after posting an 8-26 record through 2024 and 2025, a far cry from the 11-6 2023 season that saw a playoff appearance.

Ravens Should Hire Kevin Stefanski Despite Browns History

Despite a rocky road with the notoriously bad Browns, Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and would be a good fit for the Ravens, who have been labeled as the best team with an HC vacancy in the league. Much of his struggles have come from the Browns' inability to lock down a solid option at quarterback. The team instead pays perennially injured Deshaun Watson $46 million per year to play only 19 games in four seasons while just seeing if anyone else will stick (they haven't).

The Ravens, on the other hand, have the players to make magic happen. Lamar Jackson, when healthy, is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and Derrick Henry was able to rush for nearly 1,600 yards in 2025 despite often being pulled from situations where the team could use him.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has long been the source of Ravens fans' ire, but will be no more. Monken is following Harbaugh to New York, and whomever Baltimore hires as HC can carve their own path with coordinator hirings. Stefanski could use a new offensive coordinator to keep the already powerful Ravens offense in tip-top shape, while using his own IQ to bolster the defense.

Stefanski, a former defensive back, is known for being a defense minded coach who could breathe life into his new team. That's not a bad thing for a team that ranked 24th in yards allowed (354.5), had a -3 turnover differential and had just 30 sacks this season. Should he be able to connect with current defensive coordinator Zach Orr, or bring in his own hire, Stefanski is the obvious choice for the Ravens' next head coach.

