Ravens Should Promote Lamar Jackson's QB Coach to New Role

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for an offseason of significant change and turnover on both the roster and coaching staff, following the firing of long-time head coach John Harbaugh. This move comes on the heels of an abysmal 2025 campaign, where the team went from preseason Super Bowl favorites to missing the playoffs altogether.

While nothing has been officially announced, offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently revealed, by his admission on the Ryan Ripken show, that he wouldn't be returning to the role for a fourth season. This unfortunate development came to pass despite him being the architect of the most explosive and balanced offense in franchise history over the past three years when star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been healthy.

Although Monken is departing, the Ravens should try their best to ensure quarterbacks coach Tee Martin stays put for a multitude of reasons, chief among them being his close relationship with the two-time league MVP. He has been with the team for the past five seasons, the last three of which saw Jackson's position coach, the last three of which served as Jackson's position coach during the most successful stretch of his career, during which he has blossomed into one of the best all-around quarterbacks the game has ever seen.

May 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin instructs players during an OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Martin is a former college and NFL quarterback who relied on a dual-threat skillset to propel the University of Tennessee to a BCS national championship in 1998. He knows what it's like trying to translate that style of play to the next level and has been an invaluable resource for Jackson and the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster since being promoted from wide receivers coach following the 2022 season.

There is also the fact that Martin is not only familiar with but is fluent in both of the offensive schemes that have produced Jackson's MVP-winning seasons, having been hired at the tail end of Greg Roman's tenure as offensive coordinator as a wide receivers coach before being promoted to quarterbacks coach under Monken. Having in-depth knowledge of what works best from both schemes and already having a great rapport with the Ravens' three-time First Team All Pro signal caller make him an ideal candidate for this position.

Ravens might have to move quickly

Over the past few offseasons, Martin has interviewed for a few different offensive coordinator positions around the league and was recently requested to interview with the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions for the same role.

While the Commanders have already decided to go with an internal candidate by promoting assistant quarterback coach David Blough, the Lions' vacant position remains open and is a desirable one given all the explosive weapons and established veteran quarterback in Jared Goff. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell is known for hiring several former players to his coaching staff as play callers and skill position coach roles that can lead to becoming coordinators someday.

By promoting Martin, the Ravens wouldn't just be keeping Jackson happy heading into an offseason where they have to try to negotiate a contract extension with the star quarterback in order to get his $74.5 million cap charges in 2026 and 2027 down. It would also free them up to go after one of the top defensive-minded coaches that they've already shown interest in, such as Brian Flores, Jesse Minter, Vance Joseph, Chris Shula and Anthony Weaver.

Going this route would maintain and potentially even elevate what has been an elite offense when Jackson is healthy, while also helping the defense get back to being a dominant unit again after underwhelming despite having so much talent the past two years under Zach Orr, who is not expected to return in the same capacity, if at all.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!