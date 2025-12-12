One of the most significant gaps in the Baltimore Ravens' lineup this season has been the play of the interior offensive line. Specifically, the guards.

Right guard Daniel Faalele has been under fire this week for his performance in the Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While left guard Andrew Vorhees has not faced as much heat, it's been an average season for him.

ESPN's Seth Walder shared his bold prediction for the upcoming Week 15 game for the Ravens as they face off against their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. Walder is looking at Vorhees to have his best game of the season.

"Ravens G Andrew Vorhees will post a 98% pass block win rate or higher. Vorhees should see a lot of Kris Jenkins Jr., who has the lowest pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (1.1%) of any qualifier this season."

Vorhees could be in for a big day for Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The one thing that can be said about Vorhees is that he has been reliable for Baltimore this season, playing in all 13 games and starting in 12. He has played in 98% of Baltimore's offensive snaps in 2025.

Vorhees has been average at best in that starting role on the offensive line, as Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the 44th highest-graded interior offensive lineman out of 80 guards in the NFL this year, scoring a 59.4. He also has a run-blocking grade of 57.8 (ranked 47th) and a pass-blocking grade of 59.7 (also ranked 47th).

Many Ravens fans have been calling for the team to make changes at guard all season, but Vorhees has been able to escape the criticism somewhat. More of that has been put on Faalele, as there have been talks about rookie Emory Jones Jr. eventually finding his way into the starting lineup permanently after having been rotating in of late.

Baltimore's offensive line is going to need a much better performance this second time around after the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 32-14 on Thanksgiving Day. In that game, Lamar Jackson was sacked three times and hit five times in total.

More pressure will be on Vorhees to perform better in this game and make sure Jackson's jersey is nice and clean by the end of it. An improved performance from the interior linemen on the Ravens' offensive line should help give this struggling offense a bit of a spark overall.

