Ravens HC Lashes Out at League After Loss

The Baltimore Ravnes’ heartbreaking 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 14 game snatched the AFC North lead from them and made their path to the playoffs even more difficult. There were multiple controversial official calls made during the game including the overturning of Isaiah Likely’s touchdown.

Those decision played a massive role in the game’s result and the Ravens’ head coach, John Harbaugh, expressed his frustration while addressing the media following his meeting with the league officials.

“The catch rule is about as clear as mud right now.” Harbaugh said. "That's how I feel about it. We had a conversation with the league office and we appreciate that. It didn't clear anything up. It didn't make it any easier to understand."

The most consequential reversal involved tight end Likely's potential go-ahead touchdown catch with nearly three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with Likely in the end zone on what seemed to be a touchdown to Baltimore.

However, within seconds of the initial touchdown call, referee Alex Moore announced the decision would be reviewed. Officials determined that Likely had not completed the catch process before losing control of the football, claiming that cornerback Joey Porter Jr. punched the ball out before Likely's third step, and reversed the touchdown.

The NFL's VP of Instant Replay subsequently explained that "the ball coming out before Likely's third step hit the ground was what led to the incompletion". However, visual evidence appeared to show Likely securing the football with both hands firmly planted in the end zone before Porter Jr. made contact.

The overturn essentially handed Pittsburgh the victory, as the Ravens turned the ball over on downs when Jackson's fourth-down pass to Mark Andrews was broken up. Baltimore never scored again, settling for their 27-22 defeat.

Multiple Controversial Referee Decisions in Ravens Loss vs. Steelers

The Ravens had another controversial reversal earlier in the fourth quarter involving Aaron Rodgers. With 7:01 remaining and Baltimore trailing 27-22, C.J. Okoye deflected a Rodgers pass that was simultaneously caught by both the Steelers quarterback and Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan. Officials initially ruled the play an interception, giving Baltimore possession. However, upon review, the decision was reversed.

During a Pittsburgh field goal attempt late in the second quarter, Ravens defensive lineman Travis Jones was flagged for roughing the long snapper. Jones rushed past long snapper Christian Kuntz and inadvertently knocked him over while pursuing the kick.

Officials threw the flag, and the penalty awarded Pittsburgh a first down instead of forcing the Steelers to settle for a field goal attempt. Pittsburgh went on to score a touchdown.

