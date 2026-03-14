Ravens Believe Trey Hendrickson Contract Will Age Well

Unlike some other glamorous positions like cornerback, running back and wide receiver, where teams are sometimes and often reluctant to pay a premium price for veterans once they hit the dreaded 30-year-old threshold, pass rushers tend to age gracefully, especially those whose games are refined and technically sound.

It's not uncommon for some edge defenders and interior defensive linemen to have some of their best or continue to have sustained success well into their 30s. The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in the league at maximizing the potential of seasoned veterans who come to Charm City, often experiencing career renaissances or their best years to date.

The most recent example is 12-year veteran Kyle Van Noy, who set career-highs in sacks in back-to-back seasons during his first two years with the Ravens, including a career-high and team-leading 12.5 sacks in 2024, which also earned him his first Pro Bowl nod at 33 years old.

After backing out of the blockbuster trade to acquire 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Ravens quickly pivoted and signed 31-year-old four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, who is still at the top of his game and regarded among the league's elite. They inked him to a four-year deal worth $112 million with a maximum value of $120 million.

Even though his average annual salary of $28 million ranks just outside of the top 10 among all edge rushers at No. 11, some pundits question whether handing out such a lucrative deal to an older player, coming off an injury-shortened season, would age well, but the Ravens aren't worried at all.

"I think he's got a lot left in the tank," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "...I've seen some of the best guys, especially at this position, play a very, very long time and do well. We've had a few, and I think Trey is going to be the next guy to do that for us."

Hendrickson views landing with the Ravens after spending the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as a "dream come true" heading into his 10th season and isn't thinking about how much longer he intends to play.

"Those are conversations that will take care of themselves year after year of playing to the standard that I have for myself and being the best Trey Hendrickson I can be. We'll let the chips fall where they do," Hendrickson said.

Although the former First Team All-Pro has played nearly 4,600 defensive snaps in his career and another 327 on special teams, when he turns on his tape, DeCosta sees a player who still has fresh legs under him after not playing much his first three years in the league with the New Orleans Saints.

"He impacted the games when he was in New Orleans, but it took him a while to get going, so he's got fresh legs," DeCosta said. "He's going to be ready to roll and he's fresh and he's healthy and he's strong and he's ready to do some damage."

DeCosta have coveted and admired Hendrickson for awhile

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first time the Ravens' top executive laid eyes on his new addition, back when he was an aspiring prospect coming out of Florida Atlantic University, came during East-West Shrine Bowl practices in the 2017 pre-draft cycle.

"That's a game where I call that a sleeper game," DeCosta said. "It's not like the Senior Bowl. Guys go down there, maybe unheralded and maybe don't have quite the reputation as some of these big school guys, right? This guy was flying around that left an impression on me that week."

The Ravens continued to do more work on scouting Hendrickson leading up to the NFL Draft, but they weren't able to land him because they went with a different edge rusher in the third round, taking Alabama's Tim Williams at No. 78 overall, and the Saints took him at No. 103 overall.

Williams never reached his full potential and was out of the league after the 2019 season. Meanwhile, Hendrickson has blossomed into one of the league's premier pass rushers over the past six seasons with 81 career sacks and an annual average of nearly a dozen per year.

"I'm not surprised by the trajectory of his career and what he's been able to accomplish," DeCosta said. "He's quick, he's fast, he's aggressive, he's got great hand use, he can bend, he finishes, he chases, retrace. Whatever you need him to do, he can do it. I love the passion he plays with."

The pursuit of Crosby and the ultimate signing of Hendrickson signal a notable philosophy shift for the Ravens, who were once a team that didn't value sacks as much as they do pressures and pressure rate. They clearly wanted a player who could not only generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks but also finish the play for a loss or drive-ending stop, and that is exactly what they have now.

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