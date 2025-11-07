Ravens Get Bold Prediction For Second Half of Season
Hopes are high from the Baltimore Ravens as they gear up to overcome a disastrous 1-5 start. Lamar Jackson and Co. fell to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs through September and early October.
It went even worse for the Ravens after their star quarterback picked up a hamstring injury against the Chiefs. They fell to the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams in the following weeks. QB Tyler Huntley led the team to a win following the bye week. Jackson felt like himself in last week’s outing against the Miami Dolphins.
Baltimore will be on the road this week to face the Minnesota Vikings in the Week 10 game. NFL analyst Emory Hunt believes that John Harbaugh and Co. are set for an invincible run. He made a bold prediction about the rest of the Ravens’ 2025 campaign while previewing the NFL Week 10.
“The Ravens are not losing another game, guys,” Hunt said. “You heard it here first. The whole way out. This is it. They're gonna win the rest of their games in the regular season. They are not losing, guys. Lamar Jackson's back. He came last week and threw, quite casual, four touchdown passes. Quietly.”
“If they continue this run before getting tested like six weeks from now vs. New England, they're gonna run off seven straight. And then they gonna beat New England, keep winning games, and they're going to win the AFC North. So it starts with this one again. I hope you're right. Take them over the Vikings.”
Can the Ravens Still Win the AFC North?
The Ravens have shown signs of turning the corner. After beating the Bears 30-16 in Week 8, they followed it up with a dominant Thursday night performance against Miami, with Jackson at the wheel.
The Ravens have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL heading into Week 10. Their opponents include the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers. Cleveland Browns (twice),
If the Ravens can win their remaining nine regular-season games, they would finish 12-5, identical to last season's record and likely enough to clinch the AFC North title.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently leading the AFC North at 5-3, two games ahead of Baltimore's 3-5 record. Cincinnati sits at 3-6, while Cleveland struggles at 2-6. If the Ravens can string together consecutive victories, catching up to Pittsburgh is entirely feasible, given that the division rivals don't face each other until Week 13.
