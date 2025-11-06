Ravens Newest Addition Will Make Debut vs. Vikings
Through the first nine weeks of the 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens are tied for the second-fewest sacks with 11, have the third-lowest pressure rate per drop-back at 15% and have the fourth-fewest pressures with 48.
The defense's inability to consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks without having to manufacture and blitz most of the time prompted general manager Eric DeCosta to trade a conditional fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans on the eve of the deadline to acquire veteran edge defender Dre'Mont Jones.
While the move wasn't reported until the night before and officially announced by the team the day of the deadline earlier this week, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that it had "been in the works for a while" and that he was happy it finally came to fruition.
Although the Ravens are currently on their first winning streak of the season, they're record is 3-5 and they're still in must-win mode. This makes their Week 10 interconference clash with the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off an upset win over the Detroit Lions, an all-hands-on-deck situation and that includes Jones who got into town after what he says has been "craziest moments of my life."
"We absolutely will get him weaved into [the game plan] right away and he'll be playing on Sunday," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us. The system he's been in for the last three years is the same system [that we have], so he picks it up quickly there. And he's a really good fit, just style of play-wise."
The seventh-year veteran has played under a former Ravens assistant coach in each of the last two seasons, starting with Mike Macdonald with the Seattle Seahawks last year, followed by Dennard Wilson with the Titans before being traded. He'll be a welcomed addition to what has been a much-maligned pass rush who brings more juice, proven pedigree and production as a pass rusher and schematic flexibility options because of his unique blend of size, strength and athletics.
Jones expects stay hot in Baltimore
The condition that would make the fifth-round pick sent over to the Titans in the trade a fourth-rounder is that Jones would need to have at least two sacks in the final nine regular-season games and the Ravens making the playoffs.
Even though they're currently two games under .500 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 and coming off an upset win over the AFC-leading Indianapolis Colts, the odds of the Ravens winning the AFC North for the third year in a row remain high given their favorable schedule and the fact that Lamar Jackson is back in the lineup.
Prior to landing in Baltimore, Jones was on a heater in Tennessee when it came to sack production, with 4.5 in his last four games after having none through the first five. His total is already more than double the Ravens' two sack leaders, both of whom are on injured reserve in third-year outside linebacker Tavius Robinson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike with 2 apiece.
Jones has recorded 4-plus sacks every season dating back to his second in the league after notching 3 as a rookie. He said the Ravens are getting a player who is "physical as hell" and is going to attack every play like it's his last, as he has no intentions of breaking his consecutive games with a sack streak.
"I'm just locking in with my focus," Jones said. "I'm just really honing in on that film room, really honing into my craft and just taking what I do to the drills and taking it to the field, and it's been hitting."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!