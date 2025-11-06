Raven Country

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Dial Up Production

The Baltimore Ravens star has prepared fans for another stellar second half.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fans of the Baltimore Ravens haven't had an easy go of it through the regular season's first half, but they have real reason to get excited entering the schedule's back nine.

Their slate of opponents has finally eased up since their bye week, when they suddenly transitioned from playing fellow playoff regulars every week to the less-impressive portion of the NFL. The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins have replaced the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions matchups of September, and the Ravens are now staffed with a squad capable of saving the season.

Even though backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's standout performance in that Bears win accounted for one of the team's three wins, Lamar Jackson's return to the starting job is where the hope truly lies. He sat out as Baltimore's record continued spiraling, but his momentus return game in Miami indicated that he's prepared to help the Ravens flip narratives in the season's second half.

"The Ravens don't have much margin for error if they want to make the playoffs, but they have the NFL's eighth-easiest remaining schedule," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "Baltimore's next four opponents -- the Vikings, Browns, Jets and Bengals -- are a combined 10-23 (.303). Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs in each of the five regular seasons that he's been healthy enough to finish."

The Right Man for This Job

And Jackson isn't just a 2x MVP quarterback, someone who looked consideration-worthy of another statue as his team spent a month floundering in his absence. He's also statistically shown up when it's time to finalize regular season records, and this year's slow start has given him a golden opportunity to continue building onto that niche wrinkle of his legacy.

"Jackson has played his best in the second half of the regular season. He is 39-11 (.780) in the final three months of the regular season (November, December and January), which ranks only behind Patrick Mahomes (49-12) since 2018," ESPN wrote. "Jackson has produced 109 touchdowns and 26 interceptions."

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet each other on the field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Five losses to only three wins is nothing to sneeze at, especially now that the Ravens have already enjoyed their week off. But some optimistic midweek reports suggest that this unlucky team has approached ideal health levels in bracing for the grind of the playoff push. After other stars like Kyle Hamilton, Patrick Ricard and Marlon Humphrey spent various weeks dealing with ailments, everyone sounds ready to go.

Up next on the Ravens' schedule sit the Minnesota Vikings, who've posted a similarly-middling record to the Ravens while lacking their overall contending upside or anything comparable in the quarterback matchup. JJ McCarthy and co. are expected to fight at home, but the Ravens fully intend in stretching the winning streak to three games for the first time this fall.

HENRY BROWN

Henry covers the Washington Wizards and Baltimore Ravens with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.

