Ravens Bringing in AFC West Assistant for HC Opening

The Baltimore Ravens are making sure they are leaving no stone unturned to find the franchise's fourth head coach after firing John Harbaugh.

Baltimore has made multiple requests to bring in coaches for interviews, but it appears they are finally starting to interview them. One of the first names on the list is Denver Broncos quarterback coach and pass game coordinator Davis Webb, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Initial interviews for Baltimore: Ravens are interviewing Broncos DC Vance Jospeh this morning and Broncos QB coach Davis Webb this afternoon for their head coach vacancy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

Webb is a relatively new name in the coaching scene, as he joined the Broncos in 2023 as their quarterback coach. Before the season, he was promoted to pass game coordinator and has helped quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos to be the number one seed in the AFC.

Davis Webb might be able to mesh well with Lamar Jackson

One of the big focuses with the coaching search for the Ravens is to make sure they bring in someone who will connect well with quarterback Lamar Jackson after some of the issues that have come up. Jackson and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken apparently did not see eye to eye on the offense this past season, which led Harbaugh to serve as the buffer between the two.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Webb has done an incredible job in developing Nix as a quarterback and will be able to do the same for Jackson in Baltimore. One noticeable thing about Jackson's play late in the season is the drop in accuracy, from over 70% before his injury to 63.6% by the end of the season.

The Ravens could use a head coach who would work closely with Jackson to get his accuracy back up and bring in the confident MVP winner the fan base is used to seeing. Developing Jackson as a passer should open up the rest of the offense.

The next step for Webb is to bring some creativity to the offense, which is desperately needed from the Ravens. After being ranked 26th in passing and 16th in total offense, it appears that a fresh look at the talented offense is also needed for the team, as Baltimore was not as explosive as it was in the past.

Baltimore could use someone like Webb to shake up the offense and bring something new to the table. This would include getting Jackson to run the ball more while protecting himself from getting hurt like he did multiple times this past year.

Webb isn't a big name or someone who has experience even running a whole offense, but there is enough buzz around the work he is doing in Denver to have Ravens fans excited to see him in the building for an interview.

