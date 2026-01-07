Ravens Target Familiar Face for HC Opening

The Baltimore Ravens have begun the search for a new head coach after the stunning news of John Harbaugh being fired.

One of the first candidates to be announced is someone familiar with the Ravens. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Ravens have requested an interview with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Weaver has spent the last two years as the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins, as he had the unit in the top five in 2024, but took a back seat at 22nd in total defense after multiple moves were made to the defense. Ravens fans might remember Weaver, who coached with the team from 2021 through 2023, first as defensive line coach and run game coordinator in his first season, then as assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the final two years.

Ravens start their pursuit for new head coach with Anthony Weaver

All indications from Ravens insiders have been that Weaver is well respected within the organization. While many didn't view him as a defensive coordinator for the Ravens, he was always seen as a head-coaching option. His leadership qualities and connection with players have made him an attractive option to be a head coach.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Despite the Dolphins' defense's low rankings, Weaver got that unit going late in the year and kept Miami competitive. Too many changes with players like Jaelan Phillips getting traded hurt the chances of the Dolphins being great.

Weaver still has plenty of connections within the organization and knows many of the players in the locker room. If the Ravens are looking for a leader that quarterback Lamar Jackson can trust, Weaver would be an easy option to consider as head coach.

Plus, the offense in Baltimore is in decent shape outside of fixing the interior offensive line and adding another pass weapon for Jackson. The Ravens have most of the pieces in place to get the offense going.

Where Weaver can be a massive asset for the Ravens is rebuilding the defense. Zach Orr struggled as the defensive coordinator this past season, with some of the blame being on injuries, but two late fourth-quarter collapses against the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers to close the season put him on the hot seat.

The Ravens can trust Weaver to step in right away and work the same magic he did in Miami to get the defense humming like the old days with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. If the Ravens want a familiar face in the building who can make moves right away, Weaver is the right man to earn the trust right away.

