Ravens Shouldn't Pass Up On Can't-Miss Draft Prospect

Everyone has been predicting that the Baltimore Ravens will select a guard in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

It honestly feels like the logical move with Daniel Faalele a free agent and Emery Jones Jr. expected to step up in one of the starting spots. The Ravens have been predicted multiple times to select Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane with the 14th overall pick of the draft.

That seems like the move to make for the Ravens, but they might also want to consider Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. NFL.com's Nick Shook named Sadiq to his All-Combine team and has Baltimore as one of the best time fits for him.

Kenyon Sadiq to Ravens isn't the craziest idea in 2026 NFL Draft

Before Ravens fans lose their minds on why they would pick a tight end over an offensive guard, defensive tackle, or edge rusher, look at what Sadiq did at the combine that blew everyone away. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash while also having a 43.5-inch vertical jump. When it comes to athleticism at the combine, Sadiq blew past the competition.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Sadiq didn't quite put up the numbers everyone wanted last year with the Ducks, he still had a great season, catching 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named as a first-team All-Big Ten selection and was the Big Ten's Tight End of the Year.

Looking at the Ravens' tight end situation, Mark Andrews is there and just signed a three-year contract extension, while the team no longer has Isaiah Likely, who is a free agent. Sadiq would be cheaper than Andrew and Likely and is an improvement over the two as pass catchers.

Think about where new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle came from, where he went through the same situation with the Chicago Bears, with a recent contract extension given to tight end Cole Kmet, and they drafted Colston Loveland 10th overall in last year's draft. Loveland ended up leading the Bears in receiving yards, which worked well for them.

The Ravens have been a two-tight end system over the years, with Andrews and Likely working well together. Put Sadiq together with Andrews, and it might be the best tight end duo the Ravens have ever had.

Baltimore could also use Sadiq in other ways in the offense, as he doesn't have to just be a tight end. Lining him up on the outside as his 6-foot-3 height towers over cornerbacks and still has the speed to beat them down the field. How dangerous a weapon does quarterback Lamar Jackson have now?

The Ravens can always address the offensive line and defensive line in free agency or on Day 2 of the draft. Sadiq is a different kind of player that doesn't come along very often, so Baltimore better take advantage of it and try to get him at 14.

