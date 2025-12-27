Lamar Jackson, Four Others Out in Ravens vs. Packers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially out as the team puts its season on the line in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson is suffering from a back injury that was sustained in the team's latest loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Here is a look at who is on the inactive list against the Packers:

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson tried to get healthy ahead of the game, but he is not ready to go against the Packers. With Jackson out, the team will turn to Snoop Huntley, who needs to lead the team to victory if the Ravens want a chance at keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

WR Tylan Wallace

Wallace is inactive for the second straight game for the Ravens. So far this season, Wallace has four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens will rely on Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, and LaJohntay Wester as the team's wide receivers.

CB Keyon Martin

Martin has appeared in 13 games for the Ravens this season, primarily on special teams, but he won't be on the field against the Packers as a healthy scratch. The Ravens will have Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey, TJ Tampa, and Nate Wiggins as the cornerbacks on the roster.

OT Joseph Noteboom

Noteboom is the offensive lineman the team is withholding from the game. The team still has Roger Rosengarten, Ronnie Stanley, and rookie Carson Vinson on the game-day roster as the offensive tackles.

DE Aeneas Peebles

Peebles, a sixth-round rookie out of Virginia Tech, has only been seen in six games this season for the Ravens. He last appeared in Week 13 when the Ravens lost 32-14 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving.

People's absence means Travis Jones and Brent Urban are the defensive ends for the Ravens. The team also has John Jenkins and C.J. Okoye on the interior.

Packers Inactives

Quarterback Jordan Love, offensive lineman John Williams, offensive tackle Zach Tom, defensive lineman Collin Oliver, wide receiver Savion Williams, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell are the inactives for the Packers.

With Love out, backup Malik Willis will get the start for the Packers. It evens the playing field a little bit because the Ravens won't have Jackson, but Baltimore has to play its game and worry about its own personnel regardless of who will be on the field.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!