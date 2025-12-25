Ravens' Lamar Jackson in Doubt for Packers Game

For Baltimore Ravens fans hoping for a Christmas miracle when it comes to the health status of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson for the team's Week 17 interconference matchup with the Green Bay Packers, they got a lump of coal in their stockings instead. The two-time league MVP was listed as doubtful to play on the final injury report and is unlikely to suit up when his team takes historic Lambeau Field for their second straight primetime bout.

Game status at Packers pic.twitter.com/EcdyG4dnNq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2025

Jackson left the Ravens' Week 16 loss against the New England Patriots late in the second quarter after getting kneed in the back at the end of a designed quarterback run. While he returned to the sideline in the second half, he had to watch his team build and blow another double-digit lead in street clothes after being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Following further testing, it was revealed that he had suffered a significant contusion on his back, which caused him to miss the entire week of practice. Despite not being able to get words without grimacing, the three-time All Pro told reporters in the postgame locker room that his goal was to try to return in time to play against the Packers and help the Ravens keep their slim playoff hopes alive, but that doesn't look like he'll be able to make that happen.

Add this latest unfortunate development to the growing list of physical ailments that have either hampered or held Jackson back entirely during one of the most challenging seasons of his otherwise illustrious career. He missed three games with a hamstring injury and then, upon his return, was a mainstay on the injury report with knee, ankle and toes injuries as well as an illness.

While Jackson's hopes of playing are slim to none, the only player the Ravens will definitely be without for this game is veteran defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who popped on the injury report as a limited participant in practice with a knee injury and has already been ruled out.

Undrafted rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins was the only other player given a designation with a status of questionable. He could be making his return to action from the knee injury he suffered in Week 10, which landed him on injured reserve. Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was not given a designation, so he is slated to be available for this game after missing last week's loss with a foot injury.

Offense is still in good hands with Tyler Huntley

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) scrambles before throwing a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Ravens have to win this game to have a chance at making the postseason, and the last time they found themselves in a dire must-win situation back in Week 8, needing to beat the surging Chicago Bears, their Pro Bowl backup quarterback stepped up and delivered. He led the offense and team as a whole to one of its most complete victories of the entire season to spark their five-game win streak.

Huntley had the Ravens in position to beat the Patriots this past week before the defense, a highly questionable personnel decision on the second-to-last drive and another untimely fumble squandered the double-digit lead he played a big part in building early in the fourth quarter.

The former undrafted free agent in 2020 also made his second start and had one of the best games of his career against the Packers in Week 15 of the 2021 season, in which he nearly led the Ravens to an upset win. He completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 passing yards and 2 touchdowns with a passer rating of 99.5 and added another 73 yards and 2 touchdowns with his legs.

That was a different defense he carved up back then, but without All Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, and given the growth he's made in his game in the years since, there's a chance he could still pull out the win with a heavy dose of five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, whose been unstoppable in their last two games.

At the beginning of the week, it looked like the Ravens weren't going to be the only team in this matchup without their star quarterback, with the Packers potentially being in even more dire straits at the position with both Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) on the injury report. However, unlike Jackson, both of Green Bay's signal callers took part in at least two practices as limited participants, with Love taking the field for all three.

The Packers listed both players as questionable on their final injury report, which points toward at least one, if not both, being available for this game. After getting carved up by a young elite quarterback in their regular-season home finale, the Ravens will have a chance to redeem themselves against another on Love or one of the top backups in Willis if he gets the starting nod.

"The offense is well-built," Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. "They got talented players all over the field at the receiver position, tight end position, running back position. The way they were calling the game, they felt comfortable with Malik running their offense. There won't be a big difference preparation-wise."



Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!