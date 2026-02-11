Derrick Henry’s Eye-Catching Season Could Give Ravens Hope

While there was a lot to be disappointed in with the Baltimore Ravens last season, at least they got a strong performance overall from running back Derrick Henry.

It wasn't all great for Henry during the season, though, as he got off to a slow start with injuries and inconsistent play at quarterback set him back. Henry ended up finishing the season with 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns, but was not selected as a Pro Bowler or All-Pro.

Part of the reason for Henry being left off those lists was because of that slow start that everyone noticed. It became very clear throughout the season that he played differently in the first half than in the second.

Looking deeper into Derrick Henry's slow start to 2025

Pro Football Focus writer Thomas Valentine looked at the most improved second halves of the season for each position player. Henry was at the top of running backs as he went from a PFF grade of 59.9 through the first nine weeks to an 89.3 grade from Week 10 to Week 18.

"Outside of Week 1, Henry had an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, generating just six missed tackles forced in the first nine weeks of the year. The idea that Father Time, who Henry had evaded over his career, was finally catching up with the future Hall of Famer felt real for the first time."

"However, the veteran running back kicked into gear. From Week 10 onward, he led the NFL in rushing yards (966), rushing touchdowns (10) and yards after contact. He was also tied for the most rushes of 15 yards or more (14). This was Henry at his best, giving the Ravens life in the race for the playoffs."

Henry did as well as anyone could through that first half of the season, as he didn't have Lamar Jackson for part of the first half of the year, and multiple injuries made it tough on him to carry the load. The Ravens put too much on him at the beginning and didn't have enough support around him, yet he rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

The second half of the season was really impressive: Jackson was not playing well, and, again, the team leaned on Henry more but excelled. The way Henry was playing was the way Ravens fans had remembered

Baltimore hopes for more consistency from the team in 2026 and avoids the slow start they had last season. Henry might play a big factor in making sure that doesn't happen.