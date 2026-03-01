Five DB Standouts From NFL Combine Who Fit Ravens

While upgrading and loading up in the trenches on defense should be and likely is the Baltimore Ravens' top priority this offseason, their defensive backfield shouldn't be ignored. It could also benefit from adding more youth and quality depth at cornerback and safety.

Coming off a 2025 campaign in which the Ravens' secondary failed consistently play up to its immense talent level despite entering the season with five former first-round picks, three of whom were multi-time Pro Bowlers, new head coach Jesse Minter might want some hungry new blood added to the mix. Since his expertise as a defensive coach is rooted in the secondary, where he has shown he can get the most out of the corners and safeties who were drafted early, late, or not at all, general manager Eric DeCosta doesn't need to prioritize either in the first round.

The defensive backs were the fourth and fifth groups of prospects to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for testing and on-field drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and there were several who made the most of the opportunity to boost their stock and further separate themselves from the pack.

Here are nearly half a dozen of the brightest standouts who could help the Ravens defense reinforce their depth at the position.

DB Bud Clark, TCU

While the former Horned Frog didn't run the fastest times or record the top marks in the other tests, he cracked the top five in three of the four he participated in, with the 40-yard dash being the only exception, and he still ran an impressive 4.41. His broad jump (10'7") tied for the third-best while his vertical leap (38) and 10-yard split (1.56) tied for fifth-best. Clark's best work came in the drills, where, by virtue of his last name being at the top of the list of participants, he was the first one up, and he consistently set a good example and high bar for others to follow. He was fluid with his backpedal and both tracked and caught the ball exceptionally, which was to be expected given his prowess as a ball hawk in college.

Bud Clark W drill pic.twitter.com/Ko3jGFfaUC — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 27, 2026

Clark finished his collegiate career with 15 interceptions, recording at least three in each of the last four seasons and broke up 21 passes over that span. He can excel in any coverage, possessing great range and the ability to match up in man as well as play in the slot. If the Ravens don't bring back either Alohi Gilman or Ar'Darius Washington in free agency, Clark would be a perfect fit in the third safety role that will free up three-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he can be the most disruptive.

Bud Clark with perfect coverage on the slot fade to come up with the INT #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vgEUMkLZrd — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) February 10, 2026

DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

The former Wildcat aced both the testing and on-field workouts as well, recording even better marks than Clark except for the vertical leap, where he recorded the same mark (38). He ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.33), second-fastest 10-yard split (1.50) and tied for the best broad jump (10'10"). The nickel safety hybrid produced elite composite speed and explosion grades, which earned him a relative athletic score of 9.65.

The safeties are insanely fast. @ArizonaFBall Treydan Stukes with a 4.34u



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8QMgvKeMBF — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

Stukes is an older prospect as a sixth-year senior, but that shouldn't be held against him because he has those additional years served him well, as he was able to further refine his game and is now ready to be a plug-and-play contributor at the next level. He showed a nose for the ball throughout his collegiate career but especially so in his final season in 2025, recording a career-high four interceptions and half a dozen pass breakups. He's also fit in nicely with the Ravens in a third safety role, complementing Hamilton and 2025 first-round free safety Malaki Starks.

1st Team Big 12 Arizona DB Treydan Stukes (6-2, 200) sells versatility of 12 starts outside & 26 slot. Whole secondary is free game



♦️Zero-star Walk-On

🔹Dad played at Pacific & Arena 🏈

♦️4 INTs in ‘25; strong Press hands

🔹Recovery speed; downhill trigger



🎥 @RealD_Jackson pic.twitter.com/o93yzSxYsl — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) February 9, 2026

DB Lorenzo Styles, Ohio State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles (DB50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After his younger yet far from little brother Sonny was the star of the show on the first day of athletic testing, the little-big brother had to show him up, at least in the 40-yard dash, where he ran the fastest time of any prospect that day and the entire Combine with a blazing 4.27. He also logged the best 10-yard split among safeties with a 1.49 and the fourth-best vertical leap at 39". Styles was smooth through the on-field drills and caught the ball well, considering he's only been playing cornerback for three years after beginning his college career at Notre Dame as a wide receiver.

THE STYLES BROTHERS ARE FLYING.@OhioStateFB S Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Sonny Styles' brother just ran a 4.28u.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/S2S6BUXF2h — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

Over his last two seasons, he totaled 46 total tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and seven pass breakups. Despite his tantalizing speed and testing, the 23-year-old still needs some refinement before he can become a regular contributor on defense, but he can be a beast of a gunner and a kick returner on special teams in the meantime.

STYLES KICK RETURN TOUCHDOWN TO THE 🏠@OhioStateFB



📺:NBC pic.twitter.com/n2n2mmHQQu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2025

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Aztec had one of the best all-around outings of any prospect at the position. He squashed any concerns scouts and analysts might've had about his speed by running the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.40) and second-best 10-yard split (1.54). Johnson also posted good results in vertical leap (38") and broad jump (10'6") and tied for the most bench press reps among corners with 17. His on-field work was impressive as well, with the way he showed quick feet and burst out of his breaks, and caught the ball well.

Chris Johnson W drill pic.twitter.com/yvngWKYyvK — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 27, 2026

Johnson's tape showcased the same kind of excellent body control and fluidity in his hips that he displayed in the drills at the combine, as he was one of the best cover corners in the country last year. His opposing passer rating of 16.1 is the lowest among corners in this year's draft, including projected first-rounder Mansoor Delane of LSU, who posted a 31.3. He also has Pro Football Focus' top coverage grade with a 92.4 and possesses the ability to thrive in press, off and zone coverage. In his final college season, Johnson took his ball production to another level, recording a career-high four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

His draft stock has steadily been on the rise since the Panini Senior Bowl, and it will continue to do so after what he did in Indianapolis to the point where he might not even be around anymore by the time the Ravens are on the clock at No. 45 overall in the second round.

Starting some Senior Bowl prep with CB Chris Johnson from SDSU and he balled out against Cal.



See how quick he flips his hips and transitions to drive on the football and then takes it for 6. pic.twitter.com/PWQ1PyisHn — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) December 30, 2025

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana



Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (DB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only testing that the national championship-winning former Hoosier took part in was the vertical leap, and he absolutely killed it. His mark of 43.50" was not only the best among all defensive backs, but also tied for the second-best result of all skill offensive and defensive position players at this year's Combine. His on-field drill work was superb as well, with how smooth his movements were in his back pedal and how fluid his transition into turning and running were, and he showed great hands.

5'8" @IndianaFootball CB @DangeloPondss floated for this 43.5" vertical.



It's the fourth-best mark by a CB in Combine history. 👀



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EcAP6nirEm — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

While his lack of size and length at 5'9" and 182 pounds with 29 3/8" projects him to be a slot-only player at the next level, Ponds showed that he can not only hold his own on the outside but be a playmaker as well. He finished his collegiate career with seven interceptions in three seasons, including at least two in each and a career-high three in 2024, and he also averaged 11 pass breakups. His feisty demeanor, competitiveness and not only fearlessness but willingness in run support would make him an excellent nickel for the Ravens that they could land in the third round at No. 80 overall.

Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is someone every defensive coordinator will fight tooth and nail to get his team to draft, regardless of his physical limitations. His performance against Miami encompasses his value to a defense.



+ Dog mentality. Doesn't back down from a… pic.twitter.com/FLBvQ2f8XX — Drew Collings (@DrewMCollings) February 4, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!