Ravens Post Free Agency Mock Draft: IOL Rebuild Gets Finished

During the initial wave of free agency, the Baltimore Ravens saw more talent leave the building than was brought in or retained. While general manager Eric DeCosta has aggressively addressed some of the team's biggest needs, there remain noticeable holes on the roster at starting spots and key depth roles.

This is the perfect time for another mock draft, predicting what they will do through all seven rounds. The team came into the offseason needing to improve in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and even though they did so with two of their top free agent signings, that work continues in this exercise.

With the 2026 NFL Draft just over a month away, these projections are based on the list of remaining needs and a couple of unexpected ones that arose as a result of losing some key young talent in free agency.

First round No. 14: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As high as the Ravens may be on the prospects and potential development arc of 2025 third-rounder Emery Jones heading into his second season, and even despite reuniting with John Simpson in free agency to be starting left guard, this is still the right move here. Going from the human turnstile that was Daniel Faalele to the First Team All American and All-Big Ten selection would be a massive upgrade and take them from having the worst starting guard tandem in the league to one of its best. Ioane is regarded as arguably the best offensive lineman in this entire class, regardless of position specification, and new Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was seen working closely with him at his Pro Day earlier this week.

Second round No. 45: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Aug 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After seeing Isaiah Likely follow John Harbaugh to New York, the Ravens prioritize finding his replacement by spending a top 50 pick on the position for the first time in nearly a decade since they took the recently retired Hayden Hurst in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. Stowers would be a great No. 2 option to round out the new-look room that still includes three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and added veteran blocking extraordinaire Durham Smythe in free agency. A converted college quarterback, Stowers is relatively new to the position but already has a natural feel for the passing game and is coming off a senior season in which he recorded career-highs with 62 catches for 679 receiving yards. He was named a unanimous First Team All American and was the recipient of the John Mackey Award, given to the most outstanding tight end in the country, and the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the most well-rounded player regardless of position.

Third round No. 80: IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) takes a snap from center Logan Jones (65) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 221121 Nebraska Iowa Fb 021 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The biggest loss the Ravens suffered on the free agency front in terms of departures was getting outbid in their attempt to try to retain the services of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. While they've brought in a pair of versatile interior offensive linemen to compete to fill his shoes, who better to replace him than the same person who succeeded him in college for the Hawkeyes? Jones is one of the top center prospects in this year's class and has the athletic profile to excel in what is expected to be an outside zone-heavy rushing attack under Ledford, who is also the Ravens' offensive run-game coordinator. As a senior, he earned All American and All-Big Ten honors and was the recipient of the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the top center in the nation. He's a plug-and-play starter, and while there would still be some drop-off from Linderbaum, at worst, they'd go from having an elite player at the position to a solid or even above-average center who would thrive playing between Simpson and Ioane.

Fourth round No. 115: EDGE L.T. Overton, Alabama

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) rolls away from Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Unlike his predecessor, Ozzie Newsome, who annually shopped from the Crimson Tide talent pool, DeCosta has only drafted one Alabama player since taking over the front office. He'll double that figure this year with Overton being the first. At 6'3" and 274 pounds with 34 1/4", he possesses the athletic build of the classic hybrid edge defender that can move inside in obvious pass rush situations as a penetrating three-technique defensive tackle in the same way that Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith used to do. In a way, he's a two-for-one special that addresses the Ravens' need for a heavy-handed edge-setter against the run on early downs and can move inside on third down. As a senior last year, he recorded career highs of four sacks, 26 solo tackles, and six tackles for loss.

Fifth round No. 154: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Ravens nab another big-bodied pass catcher with this pick as the former Bear brings a physique and skillset to the Ravens' wide receiver room that it currently lacks, barring the return of five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. Measuring in at 6'1 1/2" and 220 pounds with 33 1/8" arms, Cameron has the makeup and catch radius to be a dominant ball-winner out of the outside and in the red zone. Both his tape and stats reflect that he knows how to use his physical gifts to the fullest advantage, as he excels in contested catch situations and hauled in 19 touchdowns over his final two seasons in college, during which he also led Baylor in receptions and receiving yards each year.

Fifth round No. 162: CB Hezekiah Masses, California

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the Ravens didn't lose any corners in free agency and were actually able to retain their one notable veteran that was slated to hit the open market in Chidobe Awuzie, he's on another one-year deal, and a team can never have enough talented corners. The former Bear is an ascending talent who went from averaging just four pass breakups and totaling just two interceptions in his three seasons at Florida Atlantic to breaking out in a big way in his lone season at the FBS last year. As a senior in 2025, he posted a career-high 13 pass breakups and tied for the third-most interceptions in the nation with five. Masses has the ability to mirror and be sticky in man coverage and possesses the instincts and ball skills to thrive in zone as well, so he'd be a great fit in head coach Jesse Minter's diverse coverage schemes as immediate quality depth with spot and future starter potential.

Fifth round No. 173: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing veteran special teams ace Jake Hummel in free agency and with both Teddye Buchanan and Chandler Martin coming off severe knee injuries that cut their rookie seasons short last year, the Ravens need both more competition and flat-out more healthy bodies at off-ball linebackers. Boettcher is one of several highly instinctive prospects at the position in this year's crop and could push 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson for the starting WILL spot next to three-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith. The converted baseball player is coming off a senior season in which he led the Ducks with a career-high 136 total tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, to go along with a sack, an interception, and career highs with six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Fifth round No. 174: EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Ravens further bolster their depth on the edge with a prospect who is leaner and with more bend around the corner. The former All-ACC standout was coached by new Ravens outside linebacker coach Harland Bower with the Blue Devils for his entire collegiate career and is coming off a senior season in which he led the team with a career-high 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Anthony Jr. has great length with 34 1/8" arms and knows how to use it to keep offensive tackles and would-be blockers from getting into his chest. While he'd be a liability against the run coming into the league until he adds more muscle and functional strength to his slender frame, he could still carve out a role as a rotational pass rush specialist as a rookie while also cutting his teeth on special teams.

Sixth round No. 211: RB Kaelon Black, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball Miami Hurricanes in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the surprising move by the Ravens to not tender former undrafted gem Keaton Mitchell and let him sign with the Chargers as a free agent, their backfield could use some depth and an injection of youth. While local Maryland product Roman Hemby led the Hoosiers in rushing yards over the course of the entire season, Black was the more productive and effective of the two during their run to a national title with 310 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry in four playoff games, splitting carries. Even after the season when many of his teammates opted not to take part in aspects of the pre-draft process, Black competed every chance he got, yet was not invited to the combine. His hard-nosed running style and his lateral agility and quick feet would make him an ideal fit in Baltimore where there is expected to be an outside zone-heavy rushing attack.

Seventh round No. 250: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas (80) is tackled by Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Nick Rinaldi (24) during the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Although the Ravens are phasing the fullback position out of their offense with Doyle, and they've already signed a primary blocking tight end with Smythe, this move makes sense from a depth and versatility standpoint. By double-dipping in the Crimson Tide talent pool, they'll be adding a dynamic weapon in Cuevas, who can be a fullback/tight end hybrid or H-back. He is a technically sound blocker who offers more in the passing game than Smythe and can contribute on special teams right away as a rookie.

Seventh round No. 253: P Brett Thorson, Georgia

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) punts the ball to the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the second year in a row, the Ravens find themselves having to replace a star specialist after homegrown All Pro punter Jordan Stout also followed Harbaugh to New York on a deal that made him the highest-paid player at his position. Enter the former Bulldog, who is widely regarded as the top punter in this year's class, who hails from the Land Down Under, a.k.a Australia. Like Stout, he is a big-legged specialist who has shown a knack for and consistency when it comes to pinning opposing offenses back deep as a field-flipping weapon. As a senior, he averaged 45.52 yards per punt, had 15 of 50-plus yards, and had 23 downed inside the opposing 20-yard line, earning him All American honors and the Ray Guy award, given to the nation's top punter. To ensure they land him, the Ravens might target him a round or two early in either the sixth or one of the latter rounds of their fourth.

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