Isaiah Likely Makes Telling Comments About Ravens Negotiations

Less than a week to go before free agency, the Baltimore Ravens are working on their offseason strategy as they look to improve on their 8-9 record from last season.

The Ravens have been working on getting deals done with quarterback Lamar Jackson and center Tyler Linderbaum before free agency, but who else have they been talking to? While on Up & Adams, Ravens free agent tight end Isaiah Likely shared with Kay Adams exactly what the communication has been like with the Ravens.

"I've only talked to the position coach at the Ravens. I haven't talked to anyone else."

Isaiah Likely hasn't heard much from the Ravens

The sad reality for Ravens fans is that Likely is not at the top of their list of players to bring back, no matter what was said publicly. At the NFL Combine, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said he "definitely' wants Likely back. Interesting way to show it if Likely hasn't heard from him.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Isaiah Likely | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Likely has been an important piece to the puzzle on offense over the last four years as the backup tight end to Mark Andrews. In his four-year career in Baltimore, Likely caught 135 passes for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Last season was the worst of Likely's young career, as he set career-lows in receptions (27), yards (307), and touchdowns (one). Part of the blame could be put on the inconsistency at quarterback and the injuries that piled up on the team.

Entering free agency, Likely is probably looking at a big payday that is in the range of $8-10 million per year. To be fair to the Ravens, they are already paying Andrews $13 million per year on his new contract extension, so paying two tight ends that kind of money might not even be possible.

It is interesting to hear Likely say that the Ravens haven't talked to him outside of tight ends coach Zack Grossi. This should be a clear signal that Baltimore is moving on from Likely for the time being. There is a chance things could change in the coming days, but it looks bleak for Likely's chances with the Ravens.

Watch for the Ravens to look at Charlie Kolar to be brought back onto the roster to be the new backup to Andrews, or they could look at a tight end in Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft to find Likely's replacement. Things don't look so good for him to be in a Ravens uniform ever again.

