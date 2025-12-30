Ravens Can Win AFC North Without Injured Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens did their part to keep their fading playoff hopes alive with a 41-24 bounce-back victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. The convincing win improved their record to 8-8 and brought them within one game of first place in the AFC North.

Despite the result, they still needed the Cleveland Browns to pull off what many viewed as a highly improbable upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it actually happened in a low-scoring 13-6 defensive battle.

Unlike last week, when the Ravens strayed away from what they do best and squandered another double-digit second half, they stayed true to their identity on offense and special teams and made key stops on defense. Here are some of the top takeaways from the impressive result that could propel them moving forward.

Ravens should start Tyler Huntley over Lamar Jackson in season finale

For the second time this season, the Ravens Pro Bowl backup didn't just lead the team to another season-saving victory against an NFC North foe, the offense operated at arguably it's most efficient level of the season. The unit picked up 30 first downs, was 10-of-14 on third down, scored on 7-of-8 drives before taking a knee to close the game and scored the most offensive points of the year.

Although Huntley didn't post nearly the same prolific passing numbers as Malik Willis did for the Packers, he was accurate, decisive, in rhythm and didn't put the ball in harm's way. The sixth-year veteran's growth and maturation as a quarterback was on full display as he didn't hold onto the ball too long and was able to use his legs to picked 5 first downs on his eight attempts between scrambles and designed runs.

This season, the Ravens' only two wins over not just teams with winning records but ones heading to the playoffs have come with a healthy Huntley at the helm. His ability to be not only a viable but a legit, dangerous threat in the quarterback run game aids the run game in a much greater way than a physically compromised Jackson can.

The two-time league MVP left last week's game early and missed the entire week of practice leading up to the Packers game with a significant back contusion. If he is still hurt and can't practice fully or return to his usual electrifyingly dynamic self before the Ravens take the field at Acrisure Stadium to faceoff with the Steelers, starting Huntley would give them the best chance to come out on top and punch their ticket to the postseason. When addressing the media for the first time since the Packers game, head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson's status is "to be determined" with more to be revealed later in the week pending practice participation.

Derrick Henry can carry Ravens to division crown and then some

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Huntley, serving as the team's backup quarterback, is capable of filling in more than admirably when needed. However, the offense's best player when Jackson is limited or out of commission entirely is their future Hall of Fame running back, who added to his already illustrious legacy in the team's win over the Packers. Henry made NFL history four different times by the end of his latest monster game, including becoming the 10th all-time leader in career rushing yards and fourth all-time leader in rushing touchdowns in the first half alone. His season-high 216 rushing yards accounted for over a third of the team's total on the ground and marked his record-breaking seventh career 200-plus-yard game.

Henry found the end zone on four of the Ravens 7 scoring drives and needs to continue to be a major focal point in the offense moving forward, no matter who starts under center, but especially in next week's must-win game against the Steelers. In his last three games, Henry has reached 100-plus rushing yards and averaged 6 or more yards per carry in each and has scored 6 touchdowns. He is the type of ball carrier that can do his best work at this time of year when the weather turns and many defenders are worn down from the grind of the long season.

The more carries he gets, the more efficient he becomes as opposing defenses begin to wilt under the constant bludgeoning that comes with trying tackle him. At a certain point, it becomes evident that would-be tacklers begin to make business decisions by either pulling up or half-heartedly attempting to stop or slow him down for fear of getting posterized by being blasted into the shadow realm by his legendary stiff-arm.

Henry gashed the Steelers for over 160 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20-plus carries in their second and third meeting last year, including the playoffs. The 31-year-old isn't showing any signs of slowing down and is poised not only continue rolling in Pittsburgh next week but if the Ravens prevail in that game, their most likely matchup in the Wildcard round of the playoffs would be against the Buffalo Bills. He steamrolled through them for 169 rushing yards and a pair of scores in the season-opener, and their run defense hasn't gotten any better, having given up the fourth-most rushing yards (2,246), the most rushing touchdowns (24) and are tied for the most yards per carry (5.3).

The Ravens could ride Henry to the AFC divisional round, which would buy Jackson more than enough time to get as healthy as possible without being burdened with the weight of having to carry the team at less than full strength.

Pass defense needs to tighten up

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) after Wicks catches a pass on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens have been one of the best at limiting opposing team's rushing attacks since returning from their Week 7 bye but especially during December when they held three of their four opponents to under 100 yards on the ground, allowing an average of just 73 yards per game. As dominant as they've been at stuffing the run, they've been far more inconsistent in coverage, giving up far too many big plays through the air, and that concerning trend continued against the Packers.

Second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins got picked on the most in that game, allowing 146 receiving yards and 6 catches on 7 targets, but he was far from the only culprit who was guilty of giving up big chunk plays to opposing pass catchers. After Wiggins gave up a 40-yard catch on the Packers' first play from scrimmage, two-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was responsible for giving a 39-yard touchdown over the middle on the next play to tie the game 7-7.

Many of the big plays that the Ravens have given up through the air over the last month have been a mixture of miscommunication, lapses in technique, and flat-out great pinpoint throws from talented quarterbacks. The first couple of factors can be addressed and corrected, while the third is just inevitable sometimes. After getting caught off guard but not out of position by the Steelers' aggressive vertical passing approach in their first matchup and given how the Browns were able to stymie their archrivals this past week, being more physical at the line and downfield without drawing penalties should be part of their strategy in the winner-take-all rematch in Week 18. Even without Pro Bowl wideout D.K. Metcalf this week due to suspension and bruising tight end, the Ravens respect the weapons left standing in Pittsburgh.

Pass rush has to be more consistent

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another big reason why the Ravens' coverage unit has been picked apart and carved up mercilessly at times over the past four games after rattling off five straight between October and November has been the front seven's inability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks on a regular basis and especially in high-leverage situations. Despite having recorded multiple sacks and 24 quarterback hits in their last three games, the unit has struggled to get off the field on third and longs because they aren't able to affect the passer enough or get home for sacks more often.

In their first matchup with the Steelers in Baltimore during a Week 14 loss, the Ravens failed to sack Aaron Rodgers and only managed to hit him once the entire game. While he was getting the ball out quickly for most of the game, there were also far too many instances where he held the ball and had time to find an open target down the field for key conversions. The tandem of hybrid pass rushers Dre'Mont Jones and Tavius Robinson and breakout nose tackle Travis Jones needs to be on their A-game in the finale because counting on their struggling secondary to plaster long enough to buy them extra time is not a safe bet.

