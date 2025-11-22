Raven Country

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Could Be in Trouble vs. Jets

Even in a matchup where the Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored, the quarterback could still spend much of this weekend's game under duress.

Henry Brown

Sep 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are, by and large, a big break for the Baltimore Ravens.

After spending nearly a month winning games on the road, the Ravens will finally return back to Baltimore this weekend, where the lowly Jets await the chance to snap the fringe contender's four-game win streak. They do, after all, have the superior record, quarterback and track record on both sides of the ball, even if defensive comparisons remain up in the air.

The Jets still lead the Ravens in how well they've prevented opponents to tally yards on their heads, but Baltimore's recent late-game stinginess has now sealed back-to-back victories against similarly-disruptive opponents in the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns. Even when Lamar Jackson's play hasn't met its usual crisp standard, there's been the inconsistent secondary to make the necessary disruptions they've needed to in a pinch.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Even though his side will return to M&T Bank Stadium as the favorites, don't expect everything to start coming easily for Jackson again. In fact, he's expected to still be under duress from the safety of his own pocket yet again this Sunday, an unfortunate pattern that stems from his unreliable offensive line and one that's only heightened by the Jets' feisty pass-rush.

Addressing the Deficiency

Jackson was made aware of just how often he's been pinned down this season compared to the norm, having already tied last season's sack total of 23 in 10 fewer games. "Goddamn...gotta talk to the offensive line about that," he said in a midweek media availability session.

Head coach John Harbaugh is publicly maintaining trust in his guys, asserting that they're only continuing to improve as the season rolls on, and though the Jets don't have a Myles Garrett-like enforcer looming, they'll be no picnic for the Ravens to have to deal with.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"Protecting QB Lamar Jackson has been an issue," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote in his pregame Ravens thoughts. "He has been sacked an average of 3.2 times per game, which is the most of his eight-year career. Baltimore is facing a Jets defense that has recorded 8.0 sacks in its past two games. 'We're putting the best five players out there, and they're playing pretty darn good,' coach John Harbaugh said of his offensive line. 'Can they play better? Sure.' Injuries are starting to pile up for Jackson, who has an ankle issue after dealing with knee soreness last week."

His own defense may not have looked their best over the course of their 10-week sample size, but the Jets pose about as un-intimidating a threat as the Ravens have had the pleasure of lining up across this fall. Jackson could see plenty of time on the field, and even if his pocket's pressured, New York's lack of their own game-changing secondary shouldn't frighten the Ravens. For the first time since their 28-6 demolition of the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens could finally get another decisive win.

Published
Henry Brown
HENRY BROWN

Henry covers the Washington Wizards and Baltimore Ravens with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.

