Ravens' Derrick Henry Closing In on NFL History
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is walking into this upcoming matchup against the New York Jets with history sitting right in front of him.
At 12,230 career rushing yards, he needs just 83 more to move into 11th place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, a climb that would push him past Marcus Allen, Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk, and eventually the legendary Jim Brown. And with the Jets owning the league’s 10th-worst run defense, the stage is set for Henry to take another major leap toward the top 10.
Henry will almost certainly clear Allen (12,243) and James (12,246) early on. Faulk’s 12,279 is also within striking distance if he finds his rhythm. But the milestone everyone’s watching is Jim Brown’s 12,312, a mark that has stood for decades and symbolized true greatness at the position. Brown’s legacy is almost unmatched. He was an eight time All NFL selection, made the Pro Bowl in all nine of his seasons, and was a three time MVP. Adding to that, he dominated his era with a level of consistency that very few players across any position have ever matched.
Henry's Historic Career So Far
He also finished with 106 career rushing touchdowns and 126 total touchdowns, all while playing less than a decade. His resume has long been considered the gold standard for running backs, so the fact that Henry is closing in on his yardage total speaks to the rare longevity and durability that has defined Henry’s career. Henry has been open about playing for legacy, and moments like this are exactly why Baltimore brought him in, to close out games, dominate weak run fronts, and lift their offense through sheer physicality. The significance of passing someone with Brown’s stature adds an extra layer to what already feels like a historic season for Henry.
For the Ravens, this isn’t just a footnote, it’s a chance to control the game script while helping their star back cement his place among the legends. Henry has already transformed Baltimore’s rushing identity with his blend of power and durability, and Sunday could be another reminder that he’s aging on his own terms. As he inches closer to the top 10 all time, the respect attached to his name continues to grow, and Baltimore fans get to witness history unfold in real time. It is the type of moment that carries weight in a locker room, especially with a veteran group chasing something bigger.
If Henry does what he usually does against struggling run defenses, the record book is getting rewritten. And in a season built on championship aspirations, the Ravens might just be watching one of the greatest running backs ever complete his climb up the mountain one stiff arm at a time.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!