Ravens' Derrick Henry Closing In on NFL History

Derrick Henry (12,230) needs 83 yards on Sunday to move into 11th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, passing a group of legendary running backs:



14th: Marcus Allen — 12,243

13th: Edgerrin James — 12,246

12th: Marshall Faulk — 12,279

11th: Jim Brown — 12,312