Ravens Do Not Address Massive Issue in Latest Mock Draft

New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and veteran general manager Eric DeCosta certainly have their work cut out for them in the offseason.

There are so many positions the Ravens need to address, including edge rusher, wide receiver, cornerback and interior offensive linemen. Some of it they can address in free agency, and some would be better off waiting until the 2026 NFL Draft to find their guys.

With so many options to choose from, Baltimore will have tough decisions to make and might be limited in finding star players cheaply. That's why the draft will be important to find star players for cheap, but a new mock draft has the Ravens doing the unthinkable.

Ravens new mock draft doesn't address biggest roster need

The Athletic's Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec created his seven-round mock draft for the team, with his first focus in the first round. Zrebiec believes the Ravens miss out on the top edge rushers and hopes the team acquires a big-time edge rusher in free agency, so that the team can select Penn State guard Vega Ioane.

Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Ioane, one of the best offensive linemen in this draft class, could be that guy. In an offseason where the Ravens need to add more talent and physicality in the trenches, Ioane brings both. He’s a mauler who moves people in the run game and didn’t allow a sack in his final two seasons at Penn State. It wouldn’t be a sexy pick, but it would be hard to quibble about getting a plug-and-play guy at a position where they got very poor production last year," Zrebiec wrote.

The selection is not bad for the Ravens, given that starting right guard Daniel Faalele is a free agent and left guard Andrew Vorhees struggled in 2025. Baltimore definitely needs to address the interior offensive line, so it makes sense.

One thing about this draft class, though, is how deep the edge rushers are. There are 10 players at the position that are projected to be first-round picks, so this is the draft to find a difference-making pass rusher to help Mike Green and a new veteran out.

Where things might be questionable is in the second round, where the Ravens again pass up on an edge rusher and even a wide receiver. Instead, Zrebiec has Baltimore taking Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

"The Ravens have gotten very little production from their Day 3 cornerbacks in recent years. If they’re going to come out of this draft with a guy who can contribute immediately — and they need to with uncertainty about Marlon Humphrey’s future and Chidobe Awuzie eligible for free agency — they’ll have to take him early. Igbinosun was prone to penalties early in his college career, but he has prototypical size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) and speed for an outside corner, and he plays with the type of physicality the Ravens love at the position. His brother, Desmond, was a member of Baltimore’s undrafted free-agent class last year."

Here is how the rest of Zrebiec's mock draft went:

Round 3, Pick 80: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Round 4, Pick 115: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Round 5, Pick 152: Carver Willis, OT/G, Washington

Round 5, Pick 160: Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

Round 5, Compensatory Pick: Josh Cameron, WR/RS, Baylor

Round 5, Compensatory Pick: Jalen Stroman, S/Nickel, Notre Dame

Round 6, Compensatory Pick: Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

Round 7, Pick 249: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

Round 7, Pick 252 (Potential Compensatory Pick): Robert Henry Jr., RB, UTSA

Baltimore waits until the fifth round to get an edge rusher, which hopefully does mean they got someone like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby. If they don't in free agency, it will be a massive miss for the Ravens.