Ravens DE Takes Over in Win Over Jets
The Baltimore Ravens have had to wait months for their pass-rush to swing a game. One of their worst positional units has routinely placed as little pressure on opposing quarterbacks as any group in the NFL, only finding a little bit of rhythm across a slowly-developing win streak and during a truly favorable slate of opponents.
The older Kyle Van Noy and raw prospect Mike Green clearly weren't enough to spearhead a contending edge-rushing room, necessitating one of the Ravens' final moves of the midseason trade deadline. He swung a deal with the Tennessee Titans for veteran defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, and he's settled in quickly to influence a team in dire need of impact contributors.
Jones had settled in as a furious presence along the lines in recent weeks, making the occasional quarterback hits without notching quite as many sacks as he had in Tennessee. Still, the team maintained its trust in Jones, and he had his biggest game yet in a multi-sack outing in Week 12.
The New York Jets were never going to be the most intimidating opponent that the Ravens came across, especially given the Ravens' status as the favored home team. But given the rocky play that they've experienced over the last month, the 1.5 quarterback takedowns he was credited with will be remembered as one of the bigger game-swinging performances of the 23-10 finish.
Jones' Best Game as a Raven Yet
Twice did Jones crash the presence of Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor, completely spoiling his homecoming in the veteran journeyman's first matchup against his former team in nearly a decade. His contributions along the edge have helped ease some of Green's burden, as they both enjoyed intrusive afternoons.
His aggression didn't go unrecognized by his new teammates, who've desperately needed some fresh blood in attempting to salvage what once looked like a lost season. That refusal to quit showed in some of his tackles, along with the occasional refusal to let go of Taylor, whom the Ravens slowed down considerably in the game's second half.
Those disruptions proved instrumental in a win that still seemed too close for comfort despite the final 13-point lead. Lamar Jackson's offense looked out of sync for long stretches, but when he needed them most, his defenders shut the door on another opponent. Just like they had previously in November, the once-disregarded Ravens defense put together just enough stops to make the difference.
