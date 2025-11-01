Ravens Look Ready to Roll Into November
The Baltimore Ravens' 1-5 record entering their bye week arrived through a flurry of failed tests, with nearly a half-dozen chances against proven playoff teams ending in a ridiculously lopsided record to start their season of once-likely contention. Key players missed time with injuries, and those who remained on the field played well below the championship standards that they've set for themselves.
Plenty was written about the Ravens' final opportunity to save the season, with their post-bye schedule looking like a far cry from their early-season gauntlet. One of the toughest first two months anyone's had to endure all season quickly transitioned into a soft assortment of the AFC's bottom-feeders, and even though they've proven little this fall, all they had to do was take advantage of their unimpressive midseason crop.
They scraped by the Chicago Bears behind a standout performance from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, but he had to step out of the way upon Lamar Jackson's long-awaited return. He hadn't appeared in a regular season game since Week 4, and after pump-faking the Ravens crowd into thinking he'd start for the Bears game, he fully returned for the Ravens' trip to Miami.
Finally Stringing Together Back-To-Back Wins
He and his team didn't just take care of business against the Dolphins; they had one of their most inspiring wins of season in the quarterback's four-touchdown day.
Now, the Dolphins weren't scaring anybody, entering the matchup with just two wins of their own without every flashing anything remotely compared to Baltimore's upside, but worries persisted as to how the potentially-rusty Jackson and his short-rested Ravens would respond to the travel and feisty team that awaited them.
The Dolphins certainly did themselves no favors in making their usual slew of self-sabotaging mistakes, but they held the Ravens back for as long as they could. Long, rush-heavy drives provided results, though not nearly as efficiently as one may have expected against such a weak Miami ground defense, but a 14-point third quarter opened the floodgates that sent the Dolphins to their seventh loss in nine games.
Jackson Leading The Way
All eyes went straight to the Ravens star under center, who looked strong in his first outing in a month. He went 18/23 on his passing attempts, and kept his tight ends well-fed with three touchdowns to the combination of Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar.
His welcome-back party also opened windows up for Derrick Henry, who added to his strong stretch of games with 119 yards on 19 carries. It didn't always look pretty, but the back's 6.3 yards per attempt rang in as his highest average since his enormous performance in the Ravens' season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. Yet another high-volume day continued bucking the trend of Baltimore's offensive coordinators not giving him enough to do throughout September.
The Ravens only go as far as Jackson can take them, an unfortunate reality they realized in the few tough weeks without their franchise field general. It's not the most sustainable approach, but as long as he's back in action, his team has a puncher's chance against anybody, especially against the near-perennial basement-dwellers they're matched up against over the next few weeks.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!