Joe Burrow Owns QB Matchup Against Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens readied themselves for their first high-stakes divisional matchup of the season on Thanksgiving Day with more momentum than they'd had all season, having dispatched all five teams they'd lined up against in as many weeks.

Granted, they were set to kick off on only four days' rest, and hadn't exactly blown the rest of the NFL away as the Ravens' resuscitated defense took centerstage over their out-of-sync scoring attack, but at least they had the luxury of getting practice ahead of the holiday matchup.

That's more than Joe Burrow could say for himself, as Thanksgiving marked his first on-field appearance in 11 weeks. His Cincinnati Bengals had floundered ever since he departed midway through Week 2 with that would later be diagnosed as turf toe, winning just one game in his absence and doing little to inspire many that Burrow would be capable of dragging this group to the playoffs upon his late-fall arrival.

His comeback got football fans excited for another duel between two of the best quarterbacks in the game engaging in a showdown for the first time this season, but Burrow mowed over Lamar Jackson and the rest of his Ravens friends in a 32-14 beatdown.

He took a bit to settle back into the Bengals' offense, as he had to settle for a quartet of field goals in getting repeatedly bounced from the end zone through the evening's first half of action. He eventually found his stride, though, tossing a beauty that Tanner Hudson snagged with one hand before another throw to Andrei Iosivas completely buried the Ravens deep in the second half.

TANNER HUDSON ONE-HAND TD 🤯



JOE BURROW FIRST TD PASS SINCE SEPTEMBER 🙌



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/yYKcK7uubi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2025

Checking In on the Ravens' Misadventures

Jackson, meanwhile, had to watch as all of his own impressive plays get wiped away one by one. The two-time MVP escaped one of the many crowded quarterback pockets he evaded on the night in locating Isaiah Likely on the run, who can an inch away from a dramatic run to the house before his loose hands let the ball slip, robbing Jackson of his first touchdown throw of the day in a touchback.

Then, later, when Jackson completed what was initially his longest pass of the season in throw to Zay Flowers that covered half of the field, the receiver's push-off just a second before catching the ball resulted in a controversial offensive pass interference call to punch fans in their full Thanksgiving guts once again.

Zay Flowers flagged for offensive pass inference for pushing off pic.twitter.com/YrXjtfxfvN — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) November 28, 2025

Every mistake Jackson made, though, seemed to result in a worse-case-scenario for the Ravens. The Bengals couldn't convert on the cough-up they forced on a strip sack on the Ravens' own two-yard line, but they had to have enjoyed making his night tougher with another fumble on what looked like an incomplete pass as well as an interception that was tipped off of the defensive line.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Costly mistakes, the ones that only the Ravens seem to make at this volume in a classic instance of beating oneself, went unreflected by Burrow and co. He played steady, disaster-free football while the Ravens toiled away, eventually putting them away himself to give Cincinnati some fresh life in making the AFC North race interesting down the stretch.

Baltimore will miss those few days in which it controlled their own playoff destiny. The Ravens are now forced to watch and hope that the Pittsburgh Steelers suffer their own setback heading into next week's duel, where another battle against these Bengals await them on the other side in the most telling gauntlet of their season yet.

