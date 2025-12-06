Three Ravens Ranked NFL's Best in Key Skills

Underachieving can't exist without expectations, and no disappointing game can erase the hype that the Baltimore Ravens once trooped into this fall with.

Their decorated assortment of stars and veterans didn't earn the acclaim of an assumed-contender out of nowhere; they've consistently spun regular season schedules into double-digit win counts and division titles. As unlucky as the Ravens have looked at times, they're extremely fortunate that no one else seems to want to win the AFC North, as their 6-6 record is somehow good enough for the No. 4 seed.

The disappointment stems from the questionable utilization of their name-pieces, as several of the Ravens' headliners have continued doing what they do best amidst the sloppiness. Three of their more relied-upon contributors received mentions when ESPN ran down a list of 107 specific skills, proving that they're still good enough to lead the league in playing their own games.

Kyle Hamilton's Versatility

Some of the traits that Matt Bowen reviews are more in-the-weeds, but the Ravens' top defender's place among the league's most valuable safeties was made pretty clear with Kyle Hamilton's winning the distinction for the most elite coverage versatility.

His impact as one of the most instinctive defensive playmakers in the sport is felt everywhere on the field, as he's frequently shifting back and forth between the open field and a closer spot to the line, shadowing the middle linebackers to add more pressure to the defensive line.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes as Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Ravens greatly appreciate his extra impact from point-blank range as they consolidate their pass-rush unit, and a previous trade for another capable safety in Alohi Gilman enabled Hamilton the freedom to play where he pleases.

"Hamilton has 239 snaps at outside linebacker, 206 at free safety, 163 in the slot and 27 at corner," Bowen reported. "He's a true matchup option who can make an impact at every spot."

Nate Wiggins' Mirroring Act

Hamilton wasn't the only Baltimore defender honored with one of ESPN's shoutouts, a testament to the unit that helped quietly guide the Ravens through the five-game win streak that revived their season.

Nate Wiggins has been a star in his own role, converting on his first-round upside as the heir apparent to the Ravens' top cornerback spot. Marlon Humphrey's been pretty banged up along the way, but Wiggins has covered up for him in bringing down a team-high three interceptions over appearances in all 12 games.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) runs the ball during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He was recognized as the fastest in-phase runner of any cornerback by Bowen, who gushed over Wiggins' knack for staying glued to elusive assignments. "Wiggins has the speed to open and match receivers vertically downfield, plus he can recover to get back in phase."

His ability to remain in the way has shown up during some of those clutch defensive stands that the Ravens pulled off on a regular basis over their successful November. He's not even necessarily looking to come down with every errant pass; as long as he's deterring a reception, he feels as if he's done his job.

Nate Wiggins has all the confidence in the world in his abilities.



(4th & 2) Knows he has the recovery speed if he’s attacked over the top so he aggressively mirrors this quick route from a trail technique. pic.twitter.com/Qf4yq5rCig — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 24, 2025

Zay Flowers' Maneuverability

Finally, Bowen threw a nod to one of the Ravens' offensive pieces. And he didn't just go with a popular pick, either, instead turning to a player who's received a healthy share of flack in recent days.

Zay Flowers has unquestionably suffered from a down season. He followed up his first Pro Bowl selection with a strong Week 1 performance that included 143 yards and a touchdown, but he's yet to celebrate in the end zone or notch at least 80 yards in a game in the dozen weeks since.

Flowers' most recent performance was his ugliest yet, as his offensive pass interference call and fumble wiped away a few big plays that left him with just six total yards to show for his Thanksgiving evening.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He's been as mistake=prone as ever during these marquee matchups, but his quick-twitch athleticism hasn't gone anywhere. In fact, he was rewarded for his unparalleled ability to move with the ball in his hands. Bowen named him as the most sudden pass-catcher with the best change-of-direction, citing his "lateral quickness to get loose after the catch. Plus, he is a rapid accelerator with the ball in his hands."

Now, whether he's properly utilized his physical gifts over the course of the season has been up for debate, as he's frequently attempted to out-juke defenders at the cost of easy yards, and much to the chagrin of Baltimore fans. But just like Hamilton and Wiggins, he's talented enough to feature on a contending team, and still leads the NFL in his unique approach to football.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!