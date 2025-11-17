Ravens Will Face Former Backup QB in Week 12
The Baltimore Ravens will face former Ravens backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor when they host the New York Jets on Sunday, November 23, 2025, after the Jets named him their starter for the matchup against his former team.
Tyrod Taylor served as the backup quarterback for the Ravens from 2011 through 2014, spending four seasons backing up Joe Flacco during some of the most successful years in franchise history. Taylor also earned a championship ring as the Ravens' backup during their Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012 season.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was so impressed with Taylor during his time in Baltimore that he said he would've kept him "forever" if given the choice.
The Jets made the decision to bench struggling quarterback Justin Fields in favor of Taylor following Fields' continued offensive struggles and a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11.
Taylor, now 36 years old, carries a career record of 28-29-1 as a starter across his 15-year NFL career. In his limited 2025 appearances with the Jets, Taylor has completed 62.3 percent of his pass attempts for 379 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions across three games.
Tyrod Taylor’s Career as a Raven
Tyrod Taylor made his NFL debut with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected at No.180 overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. That season, Taylor played in three regular-season games in a limited backup role behind Joe Flacco. He rushed twice for a total of two yards and completed his only pass for an 18-yard gain to Anquan Boldin during a Week 15 matchup against the San Diego Chargers. Taylor also saw a snap as a wide receiver and was used on special teams.
During the Ravens’ championship season of 2012, Taylor saw more action, appearing in seven games across the regular season. His most significant performance came in Week 17, when the Ravens rested Joe Flacco and offered Taylor playing time against the Bengals. Taylor completed 15 of 25 passes for 149 yards that year, threw one interception, and scored his first career NFL touchdown with a one-yard bootleg run. He secured a Super Bowl ring when Baltimore defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
Taylor continued to back up Flacco and played sparingly, appearing in three games. He attempted five passes, completed one for two yards, and threw one interception. As a runner, he was more effective, totaling 64 yards on the ground, including an 18-yard end-around play against the Bengals.
In his final season with the Ravens, Taylor saw action in just one game and did not record any passes. He rushed once for negative yardage. Throughout Taylor’s tenure with the Ravens (2011–2014), he totaled 14 game appearances, completing 19 of 35 passes for 199 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions, alongside 136 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He inked a three-year, $3.35 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in March 2015.
