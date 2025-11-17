Ravens Keep Steelers On Their Toes in AFC North Race
The Baltimore Ravens looked down and out when they entered their bye week with a 1-5 record, while the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed firmly in control of the AFC North. That, however, is no longer the case. With a rejuvenated defense and Lamar Jackson returning to form, the Ravens have rattled off four consecutive wins and are now favorites to claim the division.
Baltimore’s latest victory over the Cleveland Browns may not have been pretty, but it certainly was an entertaining one, and improved their record to 5-5. They are now just one game behind the Steelers (6-4) and remain firmly in contention for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh, which started the season 4-1, has stumbled, dropping three of its last five games. With Baltimore facing a slightly easier upcoming schedule and uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers after his wrist injury in the Week 11 win over the Bengals, the Ravens hold their playoff fate in their own hands.
Ravens Could Take the Division Lead by Week 13
Rodgers has exceeded expectations in what could be his final NFL season, and his health is crucial if the Steelers hope to hold off Baltimore. However, Pittsburgh also faces tough matchups against the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills next, and it's unlikely they will win both of their games, let alone one.
The Ravens will return home to take on the struggling New York Jets and Bengals, giving them a realistic chance at two more victories. If that happens and the Steelers lose one game, Baltimore will take the AFC North lead thanks to a superior division record.
With the Browns (2-8) nearly out of contention and the Bengals (3-7) stuck in a rut, the division race is now essentially a two-team battle between the Ravens and Steelers. Even if Baltimore takes the lead by Week 13, a victory against Pittsburgh will be critical to maintaining it, especially with tough matchups against the Patriots and Packers looming in the final three games.
Baltimore’s resurgent defense and explosive offense, combined with a favorable schedule, have them well-positioned to pull away in the division before their Week 18 showdown with the Steelers. Over the last five games, they’ve allowed just 15 points per contest. In Week 11, aside from a pick-six on Jackson, they would have held the Browns to fewer than 10 points, with safety Kyle Hamilton turning in a career-best performance.
"The pass rush was incredible, especially in the second half," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We didn't give them a chance to breathe."
While Jackson struggled in Week 11 with two interceptions and no touchdowns, he has fully returned as the leader of Baltimore’s postseason push. There have been minimal signs of the hamstring injury that sidelined him for a month, and his three starts since returning show he is back to form.
