Ravens OC Hints RB Could Get Bigger Role
The Baltimore Ravens' offense flows through Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and it will continue to be that way, but one backup running back could see the field more often.
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is facing some pressing issues with his offense, including running back Justice Hill, who has not practiced this week with a toe injury. With Hill potentially not playing, Monken called out one player he's excited to see take a bigger step in the offense: Keaton Mitchell.
"We're excited for Keaton [Mitchell]. Hopefully, Justice [Hill] will be able to go, but I think Keaton deserves the opportunity to play more."
Keaton Mitchell could be ready for bigger role in Ravens' offense
This season, Mitchell has missed four games to injury, but when he does touch the ball, he has shown glimpses of excitement. In the five games he has played, Mitchell has rushed for 93 yards on 15 carries and caught two passes for 12 yards.
Mitchell has been plagued with injuries throughout his NFL career, as he has never played more than eight games, and he enters his third season. His rookie year in 2023 was his best with 396 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a staggering 5.9 yards per carry before his season-ending injury.
He has found himself on the injury report himself with a knee injury. Mitchell was limited in the first practice but has since been a full participant and is in line to be the backup running back to Henry.
If Mitchell can find a way to stay healthy, he would be the perfect complementary running back to Henry. The Ravens can use Mitchell on third and long as well as any outside runs, while Henry can hammer it in the middle of the line.
Mitchell's potential was a significant reason he was the subject of trade rumors, as the Ravens could simply move on and have Hill become the solidified number two back. Baltimore knows how good Mitchell can be and doesn't want to lose him yet.
Baltimore is looking a lot smarter now for keeping Mitchell with Hill, most likely on his way to being inactive for the Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If the Ravens can find a way to get Mitchell involved, whether that's in the screen game or getting five to 10 outside run calls for him, Baltimore could have a dangerous weapon on offense with Mitchell.
