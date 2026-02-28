Ravens Fans Would Love This Perfect 2026 Draft Haul

With now less than two months until the 2026 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens are weighing out their options in the draft to see who would be the perfect fit for the roster with new head coach Jesse Minter.

The Ravens' roster needs include edge rusher, defensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver and offensive guard. Some of them should be easy to address in free agency if they wanted to, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has said they are more focused on the NFL Draft.

The Ravens currently have 10 projected draft picks in 2026, so plenty of selections for DeCosta to build the roster around. If there were a perfect draft haul for Baltimore in the first two days, it might look like this.

Round 1: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain's 2025 season with the Hurricanes was incredible to see, as he helped his team make a run to the national championship. He finished his 2025 campaign with 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one interception.

Everyone lost their minds when they heard that Bain has a 30-inch arm length, which is a concern for scouts when going up against NFL starting tackles. Might be a chance for him to dip in the draft and thrive under Minter's defensive scheme.

Round 2: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last season with the Yellow Jackets, Rutledge was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection. That would be the second straight season that he was named a First-Team All-ACC selection for Georgia Tech.

Rutledge has been a mix between the second and third rounds, so it might be a tad of a reach in round two, but he is a top-five guard in the NFL Draft who is solid as a pass blocker and a run blocker. He has a chance to come in Year 1 and start at right or left guard with Daniel Faalele, a free agent, and Emery Jones Jr. competing for a starting spot in 2026.

Round 3: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sarratt might not have gotten the yards in 2025, but he did lead the nation in touchdowns with 15 as he went for 830 yards. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last year and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 after putting up 957 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Ravens don't have DeAndre Hopkins anymore, as he is a free agent, and Rashod Bateman had a down season in 2025. Sarratt gives Baltimore their second outside receiver with Bateman on the otherside and two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers in the slot. Great hands from Sarratt, but not a big play player, which is okay for Baltimore since they have Flowers there.

