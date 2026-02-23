Ravens' Dream Draft Target Would Be Massive Steal

One position that is in need of help for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason is the offensive line.

There have been multiple concerns about the interior offensive line, with starting center Tyler Linderbaum and starting right guard Daniel Faalele set to hit the free-agent market. Even with left guard Andrew Vorhees still there, he struggled last year in the lineup for Baltimore.

This leaves the Ravens trying to come up with a game plan that will most likely include the draft to find replacements or at least add depth. Baltimore might have a dream target who would be perfect for them to set up for future success at the position, without using a first-round pick on that position.

Ravens' dream target in 2026 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport named a dream draft target for each of the 32 NFL teams. Davenport says the Ravens' dream target is Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge in the third round.

"With the 14th overall pick in April's draft, the Baltimore Ravens are picking significantly higher than the team is used to. And after the Ravens finished the 2025 season with the third-fewest sacks in the NFL and the fourth-lowest pressure rate, it's not a huge stretch to imagine Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta targeting an edge-rusher in Round 1."

"However, the Ravens need help in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and if Baltimore hits the defense on Day 1 it would be wise to flip the script and address the offensive line on Day 2."

"As is to be expected from a third-round prospect, Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge needs to work on his footwork and improve his technique. But the 6'4" 330-pound mauler has impressive physical traits, a mean streak when attacking opposing defenders and the potential to become a quality NFL starter sooner rather than later."

Rutledge had an incredible 2025 season with Georgia Tech, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors. For two straight years, he was named a first-team All-ACC selection.

This move would allow the Ravens to attack edge rusher in the first round and potentially either look at a wide receiver or cornerback in the second round. Rutledge can be selected and not have the pressure of starting right away.

Vorhees will most likely hold his spot at the starting left guard, and DeCosta has already stated that he's looking for 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. to start in 2026 as well. This gives Rutledge a year on the bench behind Vorhees and Jones before potentially becoming a starter in 2027 with Vorhees becoming a free agent next offseason.

The Ravens have to do something with the offensive line, so Rutledge would help with that.

